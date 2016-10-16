A Minimalist Home for an Indian Family

Mugardos is a small fishing municipality in A Coruna, Spain, and has attracted us today with a smart and minimalistic home by the architects at AD + Arquitectura. Clean geometrical lines, a predominantly sober and neutral colour palette and spacious interiors make this abode an extremely breathable and inviting space to live in. This residence combines intriguing textures like wood, stone and glass to create an appealing concoction of rusticity and modernism. Minimalism is the spirit of this house, and you will simply love the way the architects have managed to integrate the outdoors with indoors and it definitely inspires ideas for an Indian Family.
The large and smooth wooden door with a slim chrome handle makes the entrance warm and welcoming. Stone walls both on the outside and inside add interest to the textural mix, while neat grey stone tiles on the floor make for a cool look.
Geometrical precision dominates the simple yet stylish lines and projections of the facade. Elegant tones of grey and white define the modern spirit of the house, while neat windows allow natural light to enter the interiors freely. The stone wall of the garage makes for a subtle rustic touch, though the smooth patio and well-maintained lawn contribute to the contemporary appeal.
Large and clear glass doors on both the ground floor and upper storey make the backside of the house more in sync with outdoor pleasures. The structure of the house seems industrial chic, with trendy projections for the terrace and sleek balustrades for the large and airy balconies.
Thanks to large glass doors and high windows, the interiors of the home stay amply ventilated and sunny. This minimalistic space for instance appears very expansive and breathable, while the stone wall behind the sleek staircase offers visual interest.
The open kitchen is minimalistic yet stylish, with a large but sleek island offering oodles of storage space. The gleaming white top of the island goes very well with the futuristic chimney, while large glass doors allow the kitchen to enjoy the goodness of natural light. The chef can cook here and soak in the outside view as well.
We love how a dash of bright, lively blue makes its appearance suddenly, in the more private quarters of this residence. The vibrant colour infuses this space with originality, calmness and spices up the otherwise neutral colour palette too.
A sophisticated mix of white and wooden accents makes the bathroom a classy and cosy place for rejuvenation. Wooden tiles and the textured wall holding the ornate mirror ensure elegant simplicity, while modish sanitary wares and minimalistic fixtures add to the style quotient.
Neutral but elegant hues, lavish use of glass, spacious interiors, intriguing textures and sleek designs make this Spanish home a stunner. For more inspiration, check out this story - This Apartment in Howrah is Defined by Bright Colours.