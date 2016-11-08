Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Facades with Gardens that look like movies

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Meera House, Guz Architects Guz Architects Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

First impression is assumed to last long! This golden rule is applicable everywhere, whether it is a meeting with someone, visiting a new place, or a new home. 

Time and again, architects have tried to give their best when it came to the facade of the house. For all of them, one thing has always worked and that is the garden in front of a house. 

Wood, brick, stone, glass, or metal, whatever, you chose to go with, greenery in the front of your house will always work. 

Here are some spectacular façade designs all set to take your breath away.

​Different materials

Casa Corrego grande, Roma Arquitetura Roma Arquitetura Classic style houses
Roma Arquitetura

Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura

The beauty of this well-planned façade lies in the garden surrounding it. The lofty entrance and the woodwork brings out the natural charm of the house. Offering a contrast to the white walls are green plants in varying sizes. 

The glory of the house is truly maintained by the greenery outside.

​Simple Elegance

Villa Blaricum, Boks architectuur Boks architectuur Eclectic style houses
Boks architectuur

Boks architectuur
Boks architectuur
Boks architectuur

Use of grass bed in front of the house is utterly charming. Adding to the geometric shape of the house are small plants on each side. 

Overall the garden adds elegance and minimalism to the house.

​Mixing elements

Border Oak House Unique Landscapes Country style garden Border Oak House,Border Oak,Traditional garden,water in garden,water feature
Unique Landscapes

Border Oak House

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

Very few architects go with water elements in the facade of the house, but the architect here took it as a dare with utmost confidence. Clean and simple geometrical shapes go incredibly well with the grass bed. While the building represents country style, the water element is perfectly mixed with earthy delights.

​Blending the landscape

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

 The facade of this house blends into the landscape effortlessly. Neutral tones of the house allow it mix with the surrounding, which is full of greenery. To us, it feels like a dream vacation house.

Rustic gardens

Rustic style residence with water garden homify Rustic style garden
homify

Rustic style residence with water garden

homify
homify
homify

The rustic cottage style house sits amidst dense woods. To add more natural flavors, there is a man-made stream, water garden, and a waterfall. It is a completely eco-friendly house, holding ultimate elegance in every corner.

​Traditional façade

Circular lawns Unique Landscapes Country style garden circular lawn,country garden,traditional garden,lawn
Unique Landscapes

Circular lawns

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

This is more of a traditional garden ruling the façade of the house. We love the way it holds the colorful charm within. Lilac to cherry red, the warm color of the house is adorned with beautiful flowers all around. 

White country style chairs arranged in front of the house offer a chance to sip the morning coffee in fresh air. The house has two huge circles surrounded by different types of plants.


​Glorious Façade

Front Facade John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses
John Toates Architecture and Design

Front Facade

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

Again, the charm of the house has been elevated by the greenery around it. The entire area is filled with the blessing of Mother Nature. Around the nude shades of the house are small and big shrubs without much chaos. It’s the placement that makes the façade so captivating.

​Modern Facade

Photo from the rear of the garden towards the elevation of the new development Cowen Garden Design Modern garden
Cowen Garden Design

Photo from the rear of the garden towards the elevation of the new development

Cowen Garden Design
Cowen Garden Design
Cowen Garden Design

This garden is developed in link with the modern façade, and it imparts a calming look to the whole surrounding. The edgy dimensions of the house complement with utter perfection. This garden is linked to almost every part of the house, making it easily accessible.

Green Setting

MEERA SKY GARDEN HOUSE Guz Architects Modern houses
Guz Architects

MEERA SKY GARDEN HOUSE

Guz Architects
Guz Architects
Guz Architects

Speaking of about natural essence, this house is filled with the colors of nature all around. The grass beds have been added at the entrance, the terrace, and even the roof top.

Country house

Orangery For A Country House Vale Garden Houses Classic style conservatory Wood Beige conservatory,orangery,garden room,glass house,rooflight,roof lantern,glass,glazing
Vale Garden Houses

Orangery For A Country House

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

This country house has included green charms in all the levels of the house. Small gardens are included in every corner with supreme perfection.

Click here , for more such ideas.

A Beautiful 3bhk Family Home in Vadodara
Which of these facades with gardens inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks