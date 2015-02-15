2015 is the International Year of Light—a year to raise awareness of how optical technologies encourage sustainable growth and deliver solutions to worldwide challenges in energy, education, agriculture, communications and health. UNESCO has deemed the goal of 2015 to highlight to the citizens of the world the importance of light in their lives—for their futures, their health and for the development of society. It is for this reason today that we highlight the benefits and advancements in lighting technology and its ability to drastically affect the home and work environment. Gone are the days of the simple unexciting incandescent globe, lighting our homes with its stale and unalterable glow. These days there are myriad choices available—to not only add warmth and inviting illumination, but also to act as a showpiece and an attraction in both design and ambience.

Check out the following great examples of statement lighting that will make 2015 a truly memorable year of light.