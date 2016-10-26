Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Dreamy Inspirational Family Houses

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
CASA FLY-BACK, AMPLIZA Tuni & Santos Arquitetos AMPLIZA Tuni & Santos Arquitetos Classic style houses
It takes years for us to plan and build our dream houses, and when we do, we want everything to be just perfect. After all, it is not just a house, it is a home where we build our memories and watch kids grow up.

To help you get some inspiration, we have scoured through the ends to list out 10 of the most blissful and dreamy family houses. These homes are so stunning that you wouldn't even think a second before moving in to them.

​Vibrant Lights

27289, Cubus Projekt GmbH Cubus Projekt GmbH Modern houses
Cubus Projekt GmbH

Cubus Projekt GmbH
Cubus Projekt GmbH
Cubus Projekt GmbH

If you are a person of warm colors and vibrant lights, then this house should be your first pick. Warm colors surround this house in ultimate bliss and it represents ultimate sophistication. 

Wooden textures make the house a true delight. Even the outdoors hold a green charm with glossy finish. 

Mediterranean House

Restauro GR, SciaraNiura landscape architecture studio SciaraNiura landscape architecture studio Mediterranean style garden
SciaraNiura landscape architecture studio

SciaraNiura landscape architecture studio
SciaraNiura landscape architecture studio
SciaraNiura landscape architecture studio

Mediterranean architecture is always striking no matter what color or dimension you chose. While the colors can range from hues of greens and blues to the shades of orange, it is often inspired by natural surroundings. The landscaping, warm orange tiles, pink flowers, and the stone garden is nothing less than a dream house.  We even love the colonial style doors and the classic vintage touch here.

​Linear Construction

Woonhuis Ter Borch, Groningen, De Zwarte Hond De Zwarte Hond Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
De Zwarte Hond

De Zwarte Hond
De Zwarte Hond
De Zwarte Hond

Square and rectangular shapes hold the beauty of the house in all corners. Warm shades have been used here which makes this house the first choice for those who like to keep things simple and classic. Huge doors and windows offer fresh charm and let the sunshine make its way into the house, making mornings absolutely blissful in the house

​Roofs, pitches, and pools

CASA FLY-BACK, AMPLIZA Tuni & Santos Arquitetos AMPLIZA Tuni & Santos Arquitetos Classic style houses
AMPLIZA Tuni &amp; Santos Arquitetos

AMPLIZA Tuni & Santos Arquitetos
AMPLIZA Tuni &amp; Santos Arquitetos
AMPLIZA Tuni & Santos Arquitetos

Just a glance at this house brings in a feeling of wellness, ease, and comfort.  Two large pillars define the entrance of the home and the staircase leads us to the front door. 

Adding comfort to the outdoor is the landscape of the garden which is ideal for unwinding the day. What caught our attention here was the wooden bridge that takes you to the pool. The deck chairs have been lined aptly to make sunbathing a relaxing experience.

​Mirror House

Mirror Houses, SüdtirolHaus Srl. SüdtirolHaus Srl. Commercial spaces Wood Hotels
SüdtirolHaus Srl.

SüdtirolHaus Srl.
SüdtirolHaus Srl.
SüdtirolHaus Srl.

This is no illusion, but an example of architectural perfection. Known as the mirror house, this home creates an illusion of mirrored reflection. From the pathway to the seating arrangements, everything is mixed and match to bring luxury and style side by side.

​Modern home with a Twist

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern houses
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG

This family home is chic, stylish, minimalist, and it instantly gives you that home-y vibe. With the glass interspersed throughout,natural light enters the house from every corner, and the house proves to have an unrivaled charm.


​Eco-friendly house

Дом под Киевом, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Minimalist houses
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

The people living in this house would never need a vacation because this eco-friendly house is the very definition of relaxing and unparalleled comfort

​Green Outdoor

Green Roof & Solar Panels ZeroEnergy Design Modern houses Orange
ZeroEnergy Design

Green Roof & Solar Panels

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Another house with greenery all around, this one instantly makes you feel at home with its warm colours and relaxing garden.

​Edgy House

Projekt domu Neo G1 ENERGO , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

The house blends into the landscape with its edgy features giving us a true joy of nature. Even though, it a big house with quite a concrete architecture, the delicacies have been maintained effortlessly. The natural tones let the house blend with the surrounding with utmost ease. 

Combining traditional and contemporary tones

NEMI VILLA, INNERSPACE INNERSPACE Modern houses
INNERSPACE

NEMI VILLA

INNERSPACE
INNERSPACE
INNERSPACE

This house in Indore, adds grandeur with traditional and contemporary tones and the end result is just exquisite.

Click here, for more ideas.

A Stylish Home in Koramangala, Bangalore
Which one of these family houses inspired you the most?


