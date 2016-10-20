Your browser is out-of-date.

Gallery of Horrors: 12 Mistakes to Avoid in Home Decor

Ruqaiyya Hussain
homify Modern style bedroom
Interior designs include a lot of things like wall coverings, colors, fabrics, furniture, texture, style and anything else that transforms the look of your home, makes it comfortable and aesthetically appealing. It is a reflection of your nature, lifestyle, and personality and thus, it is essential to select designs and materials that make your home functional instead of making it look like a clown's den. Maintaining consistency throughout the home decor is an important factor to appeal. 

Interior designing is easy but right interior designing is a daunting task. Out of excitement and confidence, sometimes, we tend to make mistakes that are horrible. Here is a guide teaching you some of the most common but awful mistakes that we all make. Take a look at them and aviod them completely next time.

1. Consider the exposed cords

Nothing speaks of chaos like a bunch of exposed cords and power strips. Identify them and look for ways to conceal this mess. Try to hide them beneath tables, baskets, behind decorations or inside drawers. 

2. Too much pillows or flat cushions

Industrial style reading nook Katie Malik Interiors Industrial style bedroom Industrial seating
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

Wrinkled and deformed cushions and pillow covers are a big turn off and can make up any setup look messy and ugly. Fluff them and shape them regularly. Also, do not stuff up small chairs and sofas with lots of pillows and cushions. They will do nothing more than occupying the sitting space. 

3. Improper height of hanging artwork

Remodelación de Salón y Entrada de una Hermosa Vivienda Unifamiliar, www.rocio-olmo.com www.rocio-olmo.com Mediterranean style living room
www.rocio-olmo.com
www.rocio-olmo.com

Another pitfall which is commonly observed while interior decoration is hanging the photo frames and artwork on improper heights that are too low or too high. Select an elegant artwork that complements the room as well as the surface on which it is to be hanged. Place them all at a height where they are visible. 

4. White kitchen when you cannot do regular cleaning

Full interior house painting, South West London The Hamilton Group Classic style kitchen kitchen appliances,wall painting
The Hamilton Group
The Hamilton Group

If you cannot afford a maid or are working throughout the week, it is obvious that you will be engrossed in cleaning works on weekends. Do you think choosing white kitchen theme is a good idea in such cases?

4. Choosing high maintenance furniture

Big Dandy chandelier and table lamps MULTIFORME® lighting Classic airports Glass Exhibition centres
MULTIFORME® lighting
MULTIFORME® lighting

Is spraying down the surface and furniture of your home is the last thing on your to-do list then steer clear of high maintenance pieces. Dust is apparently visible on dark stained wood furniture, fingerprints will show up quickly on glass finishing and mirror tales. Be mindful of the pieces that get messiest the fastest and clean them regularly. 

5. Disorganization and Cluttering

Carlo Berlin Architektur & Interior Design, Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify Classic style kitchen
Pamela Kilcoyne—Homify
Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify

One of the biggest mistakes in the history of interior designing is to cluttering the home with loads of accessories, furniture, tables, storage and other items. They all make the home look messier and smaller and also bring anxiety if they are not handled properly. 


6. Buying paint before fabrics and furniture

Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern style bedroom
Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design

Colors form one of the most important decisions in the design process. It is a permanent or long-time thing as you can move table and couches here and there but paint is just another story. Pick the paint colors as per the theme of furniture and other accessories of the room. Matching paint to furniture lends a rich appeal to the room.

7. Over-furnishing a room

Lancasters Show Apartments - Open planned living LINLEY London Modern living room
LINLEY London
LINLEY London

When you are styling objects on tables or shelves, group them into three or any odd number. Do not bring in lots of sofa, chairs, tables, and paintings. Make a clear focal point and lots of white space. Grouping objects of various heights is another interesting thing you can do. 

8. Bad lighting

Stunning "open house" handleless kitchen., Intuo Intuo Modern kitchen White
Intuo
Intuo

Lighting makes or breaks the beauty of a room and is the second important feature after paint. It is the emotion of the room. Your room should not be so much bright like a lightening bolt neither too light that it causes the area to have a gloomy feel. There is a grand variety of lights in market, and they all have been made for our homes only. Use them!

10. Lopsided Furnishing

Indoor / Outdoor Rugs, Dash & Albert Dash & Albert Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Dash &amp; Albert
Dash & Albert

Not paying attention to the acoustics can wreak havoc to the beauty of the room. How you are arranging the room and creating a balance of elements is essential. Do not place your sofa, bed and shelves in one line of wall. Scatter them to other sides to save the aesthetics. 

11. Fake Flower Plants

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Modern living room
Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography

Oh the horror is here! The biggest horror for any home, hallway or living area is large pots decorated with fake flower plants. No matter how natural they look, they are never appealing and unfortunately, make the decor look cheaper. Use natural flowers or let the pots be like that.

12. Too much Formal

Joalheria Marcella Bahia, LEDS Arquitetura LEDS Arquitetura Commercial spaces Offices & stores
LEDS Arquitetura
LEDS Arquitetura

While format settings are one of the most attractive categories, you need to understand that it is your home and keeping things too much formal will not work here. Give some space and air to move, have fun, and walk freely. You cannot adopt formal arrangements throughout the house. Select an area like hallway or guest room and keep the rest of the house informal and cozy. After all, your house members are not working professionals at home.

Must Read: Bedroom trends for 2017

A Bright and Colorful Home in Andheri
Which mistakes do you think you made?


