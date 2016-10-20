Gallery of Horrors: 12 Mistakes to Avoid in Home Decor

Interior designs include a lot of things like wall coverings, colors, fabrics, furniture, texture, style and anything else that transforms the look of your home, makes it comfortable and aesthetically appealing. It is a reflection of your nature, lifestyle, and personality and thus, it is essential to select designs and materials that make your home functional instead of making it look like a clown's den. Maintaining consistency throughout the home decor is an important factor to appeal.

Interior designing is easy but right interior designing is a daunting task. Out of excitement and confidence, sometimes, we tend to make mistakes that are horrible. Here is a guide teaching you some of the most common but awful mistakes that we all make. Take a look at them and aviod them completely next time.