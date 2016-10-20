Gallery of Horrors: 12 Mistakes to Avoid in Home Decor

Interior designs include a lot of things like wall coverings, colors, fabrics, furniture, texture, style and anything else that transforms the look of your home, makes it comfortable and aesthetically appealing. It is a reflection of your nature, lifestyle, and personality and thus, it is essential to select designs and materials that make your home functional instead of making it look like a clown's den. Maintaining consistency throughout the home decor is an important factor to appeal.
Interior designing is easy but right interior designing is a daunting task. Out of excitement and confidence, sometimes, we tend to make mistakes that are horrible. Here is a guide teaching you some of the most common but awful mistakes that we all make. Take a look at them and aviod them completely next time.
Nothing speaks of chaos like a bunch of exposed cords and power strips. Identify them and look for ways to conceal this mess. Try to hide them beneath tables, baskets, behind decorations or inside drawers.
Wrinkled and deformed cushions and pillow covers are a big turn off and can make up any setup look messy and ugly. Fluff them and shape them regularly. Also, do not stuff up small chairs and sofas with lots of pillows and cushions. They will do nothing more than occupying the sitting space.
Another pitfall which is commonly observed while interior decoration is hanging the photo frames and artwork on improper heights that are too low or too high. Select an elegant artwork that complements the room as well as the surface on which it is to be hanged. Place them all at a height where they are visible.
If you cannot afford a maid or are working throughout the week, it is obvious that you will be engrossed in cleaning works on weekends. Do you think choosing white kitchen theme is a good idea in such cases?
Is spraying down the surface and furniture of your home is the last thing on your to-do list then steer clear of high maintenance pieces. Dust is apparently visible on dark stained wood furniture, fingerprints will show up quickly on glass finishing and mirror tales. Be mindful of the pieces that get messiest the fastest and clean them regularly.
One of the biggest mistakes in the history of interior designing is to cluttering the home with loads of accessories, furniture, tables, storage and other items. They all make the home look messier and smaller and also bring anxiety if they are not handled properly.
Colors form one of the most important decisions in the design process. It is a permanent or long-time thing as you can move table and couches here and there but paint is just another story. Pick the paint colors as per the theme of furniture and other accessories of the room. Matching paint to furniture lends a rich appeal to the room.
When you are styling objects on tables or shelves, group them into three or any odd number. Do not bring in lots of sofa, chairs, tables, and paintings. Make a clear focal point and lots of white space. Grouping objects of various heights is another interesting thing you can do.
Lighting makes or breaks the beauty of a room and is the second important feature after paint. It is the emotion of the room. Your room should not be so much bright like a lightening bolt neither too light that it causes the area to have a gloomy feel. There is a grand variety of lights in market, and they all have been made for our homes only. Use them!
Not paying attention to the acoustics can wreak havoc to the beauty of the room. How you are arranging the room and creating a balance of elements is essential. Do not place your sofa, bed and shelves in one line of wall. Scatter them to other sides to save the aesthetics.
Oh the horror is here! The biggest horror for any home, hallway or living area is large pots decorated with fake flower plants. No matter how natural they look, they are never appealing and unfortunately, make the decor look cheaper. Use natural flowers or let the pots be like that.
While format settings are one of the most attractive categories, you need to understand that it is your home and keeping things too much formal will not work here. Give some space and air to move, have fun, and walk freely. You cannot adopt formal arrangements throughout the house. Select an area like hallway or guest room and keep the rest of the house informal and cozy. After all, your house members are not working professionals at home.
