8 Rustic kitchens that you need to see

The kitchens are no longer what they once used to be- an area that was only entered to prepare meals earlier is now a part of living and dining. At that time, having functionality in the kitchen was enough and there was little attention given to the decorative details or innovative designing.
Today, however, the story is different. Kitchen involves various activities within its walls and not just culinary and work related tasks. It is a spot for breakfast, dinner and recreational activities for the family. What it does is that taste is preserved a warmth that invites you to stay and feel comfortable. The rustic style is that many choose to preserve this traditional spirit.
Here 8 examples of designer rustic kitchens to prove it…
One of the secrets of a rustic kitchen is that it must look like a lively and fresh space, to awaken the smell of his mother's home that we like.
So the idea of hanging pots, pans or utensils create an appeal that shows kitchen is always ready to be lived and enjoyed. If the accessories are copper, even better because they project such traditional country setting.
Not only wood becomes the protagonist in a rustic kitchen, the brick can be a great amalgam that enriches the atmosphere.
The idea is to return to those simple and naked feel from natural materials that provide a cozy and warm feeling surfaces. The brick has the essential feature that adds a visual amplitude space.
There is no limit to the wood when we speak of a rustic kitchen. Perhaps it seems a bit exaggerated to use this noble material everywhere but is effective to create the warmth effect you want to create.
Wood can appear in different textures and shades, respecting their natural grain or some shabby stone surface giving you a vintage touch.
The painted walls go along very well with rustic style kitchen in today's time. They are possibly the boldest shades that blend perfectly with the simplicity of materials such as wood, stone, and brick.
The concept is to create an atmosphere that invites to inhabit the space all the time and freshness and vitality are seen in every detail here.
The rustic kitchens tend to pay a tribute to the past, with the addition of elements that have been part of history or ancestors.
The familiar cooking area has been ornated with ancient artifacts, accessories, and apparels just like the kitchens of yesteryear. A wood stove can be an excellent additive to the country tone. If you want a fireplace, you can still keep the design of those times.
A component that can not miss in a rustic kitchen is wicker. This natural fiber drop brings a country look, which is part of the warmth you need this setting.
Baskets, chairs or drawers of this material incorporate their unique and traditional texture.
Countertops are an essential element in any kitchen, but in a rustic, it is necessary to have countertops made with material that has a strong presence.
Wood can be a favorite; however, stone or mosaics are lovely contributions acclimate this space where simple and pure surfaces prevail.
Natural lighting plays a vital role in the setting of rustic kitchens. Let there be light over the materials, textures and shapes. Installing windows with no curtains ensures that ray of sunshine seeping entering any openings.
For more kitchen designs, go through this guide.