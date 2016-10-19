8 Rustic kitchens that you need to see

The kitchens are no longer what they once used to be- an area that was only entered to prepare meals earlier is now a part of living and dining. At that time, having functionality in the kitchen was enough and there was little attention given to the decorative details or innovative designing.

Today, however, the story is different. Kitchen involves various activities within its walls and not just culinary and work related tasks. It is a spot for breakfast, dinner and recreational activities for the family. What it does is that taste is preserved a warmth that invites you to stay and feel comfortable. The rustic style is that many choose to preserve this traditional spirit.

Here 8 examples of designer rustic kitchens to prove it…