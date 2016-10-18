A House with Minimal Design

Here the kitchen planners have leveraged the depth of the housing and set up a kitchen that is convenient, rational and interesting to look at. The kitchen table, unlike to regular ones, is placed in the middle and for larger appliances and utensils, lockers and shelves are provided at the back. Homeowner can cut and cook the food in this open area amidst the shiny walls. The kitchen floor tile pattern depicts the Spanish elements and matches the wooden walls, right next to the stairs.