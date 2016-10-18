A House with Minimal Design

When we hear the term Minimalism, our mind wanders around clean lines, decorative yet simple designs, and streamlined furniture. Today, we dare to look at one of those designer's project that displays minimalism within a chic and comfortable home. The narrow house has been executed in Scandinavian style but managed to build passionate Spanish spirit.The designing is quite simple and demonstrate pleasurable beauty, very suitable for family habitation.
Offering you a fair insight of what houses this narrow building, the backyard of this house is admirable. You can see and feel the internal beauty and the white facade in combination with the yellow light, being emitted from the interior hallway, creates a beautiful scene for onlookers. The emphasis has been laid on minimalist spirit and concrete floor with manicured lawns have been used to weave a cozy and modern open landscape.
As the title mentions, the house is not wide but a lot of depth is an advantage here. Open architectural plan works well here and the living room and kitchen have been constructed adjacently to each other in this particular living space. The room displays all the modern equipment readily available. Right use of building material and concrete flooring create a spell bounding contrast with the wooden ceilings. High on designer theme and low on budget, isn't it?
This sole picture of the stairs is enough to make you realize the eternal beauty of this house. Geometrical ladders paired with near and sleek armrest look clean and tidy. The walls alongside lined with wood in the background create a natural environment and warm temperature of the visual.
Here the kitchen planners have leveraged the depth of the housing and set up a kitchen that is convenient, rational and interesting to look at. The kitchen table, unlike to regular ones, is placed in the middle and for larger appliances and utensils, lockers and shelves are provided at the back. Homeowner can cut and cook the food in this open area amidst the shiny walls. The kitchen floor tile pattern depicts the Spanish elements and matches the wooden walls, right next to the stairs.
As soon as you enter the bath area, you will get your eyes on a beautifully settled Scandinavian styles bathroom. A well-placed combination of wood, white paint and patterned tiles on the floor, the bathroom appears apt for modern taste. Since, there is a lack of width, the large mirror placement in the room create an illusion of larger space by reflecting the frontal wall and floor.
Instead of cluttering the walls and ceilings with paintings, shelves, racks, and showcases, well-furnished wood material is used. Referring to this children's room, the overall unit looks fresh and neat instead of being oppressive and compressed. White door and cupboards are also enhancing the light feel factor of this area. A safer bet in small space, right?
