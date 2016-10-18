Prefab house: warm and is ready in 5 months

At first glance, this lovely house in Centallo, Italy, looks just like any other. It’s hard to believe that it is a prefab home created with rapid construction techniques. The house has a wooden structure that holds up the walls and pillars.

The design by Italian company Bar & Bar, which specializes in design and construction of green and energy-efficient buildings, uses gypsum fibre with rock wool sandwiched in the middle of the walls to provide excellent thermal insulation that keeps the home warm in winter and easy to cool in summer. According to the company, this type of house can be completed in 20 weeks or 5 months after the concrete foundation has been laid and set. The use of gypsum fibre is a clever solution as it looks similar to plaster, but comes with superior structural features as it can support up to 60kg, while plaster can hold only around 10kg.

Let’s take a closer look at this prefab house to understand all its modern technological features.