Who hasn’t dreamed of having a bigger closet? Of course, not everyone can spare the space, but nothing says luxury and glamour like a walk-in closet. Also called a dressing room, this is a closet that takes up an entire room, and makes the storage and organization of our clothes much easier.

Our experts have many different ideas of how this room dedicated exclusively to the organization of our clothes, shoes and accessories should look. Each design offers intelligent solutions and styles for every taste. Today we look at a few of these impressive walk-in closets.