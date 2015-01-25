Your browser is out-of-date.

Mezzanines: a trend that's here to stay

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
In architecture, the Italian word mezzanine refers to a building level between the ground floor and the first floor that generally does not extend through the whole length of the other floors. Sometimes a mezzanine functions like a landing, acting as a transition space between floors, but, more and more, the mezzanine is being used as a room in its own right. The mezzanine is a low-cost architectural solution to adding space without having to take on the large task of constructing a whole new floor. With its continued growth in popularity, it looks like the mezzanine is here to stay! Today we take a look at some examples of stylish, trendy mezzanines.

