7 tricks to attract money into your home

Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese practice which helps you arrange physical elements in such a way that good health, prosperity, success and harmony become part of your everyday life. At its core, Feng Shui revolves around the concept of Chi, or positive energy, which should flow through your home. The various practices of Feng Shui are supposed to help us shape that energy in the best possible way. Curious? Let’s dive into some Feng Shui and see if we can attract some wealth into our homes!
Anything that is superfluous or unused in your home needs to be discarded as this is wasted energy. As per Feng Shui, these things take up needless space and energy, which translates into loss of your peace of mind and opportunities for growth. This can be avoided by constant energy cleansing and replenishment.
Let us start with the entrance. As per Feng Shui, your entryway is the main area through which energy enters and leaves the home. Hence the entryway should always look nice and clean. The vibe that this space gives out pretty much decides how welcome the elements, and your guests, feel. So invest in some decorative lights, some potted plants, a nice coat of paint to brighten up the entrance!
Bright colours bring in plenty of good luck and prosperity, according to Feng Shui. Vibrant colours like red, green and violet should be coupled with gold to create active energy at all times. White can also be used as it brings about pure energy.
If you're having trouble attracting and keeping money in your home, you need to take a look at your kitchen. A neat and clean kitchen will attract a successful vibe and a prosperous outlook as this where the family meets and eats.
If you want to induce a positive energy flow into your abode, you need to ensure it is clean and orderly. Additionally, plants and foliage will provide life and verve to the space, and are crucial to the success of your home.
The bedrooms, in particular, are where we rest. So the energy here needs to be kept fresh with bright and airy surroundings. One should avoid using mirrors in front of the bed, but make sure to layer the space with good lighting. Use soft colours for a soothing and refreshing feel.
Keep your candles burning, sinks and faucets well maintained, and fix other fittings like clocks and mirrors on an immediate basis. This way there can be no loss of good energy due to these broken and malfunctioning items in your home.