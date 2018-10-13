Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 tricks to attract money into your home

Justwords Justwords
The Urban Retreat, ZERO9 ZERO9 Country style living room
Loading admin actions …

Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese practice which helps you arrange physical elements in such a way that good health, prosperity, success and harmony become part of your everyday life. At its core, Feng Shui revolves around the concept of Chi, or positive energy, which should flow through your home. The various practices of Feng Shui are supposed to help us shape that energy in the best possible way. Curious? Let’s dive into some Feng Shui and see if we can attract some wealth into our homes!

Get rid of unused items

Penthouse 401, Saar Interior Design Saar Interior Design Eclectic style living room Multicolored interiordesign,Interiors,interiordecorators,residential interior,penthouseinvadodara
Saar Interior Design

Penthouse 401

Saar Interior Design
Saar Interior Design
Saar Interior Design

Anything that is superfluous or unused in your home needs to be discarded as this is wasted energy. As per Feng Shui, these things take up needless space and energy, which translates into loss of your peace of mind and opportunities for growth. This can be avoided by constant energy cleansing and replenishment.

​Inviting entryway

Dhiren Tharnani, IMAGE N SHAPE IMAGE N SHAPE Modern windows & doors Property,Door,Light,Building,Window,Wood,Orange,Interior design,Yellow,Line
IMAGE N SHAPE

Dhiren Tharnani

IMAGE N SHAPE
IMAGE N SHAPE
IMAGE N SHAPE

Let us start with the entrance. As per Feng Shui, your entryway is the main area through which energy enters and leaves the home. Hence the entryway should always look nice and clean. The vibe that this space gives out pretty much decides how welcome the elements, and your guests, feel. So invest in some decorative lights, some potted plants, a nice coat of paint to brighten up the entrance! 

Here are some great ways of Organising your entryway.

Use colours like red and violet for prosperity

Living Room ZERO9 Country style living room Furniture,Property,Couch,Building,Table,Picture frame,Houseplant,Plant,Wood,Interior design
ZERO9

Living Room

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Bright colours bring in plenty of good luck and prosperity, according to Feng Shui. Vibrant colours like red, green and violet should be coupled with gold to create active energy at all times. White can also be used as it brings about pure energy.

A clean kitchen for a clean break

the blue kitchen ZERO9 Modern kitchen Building,Shelf,Lighting,Automotive design,Interior design,Fixture,Architecture,Floor,Flooring,Line
ZERO9

the blue kitchen

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

If you're having trouble attracting and keeping money in your home, you need to take a look at your kitchen. A neat and clean kitchen will attract a successful vibe and a prosperous outlook as this where the family meets and eats.

Add plants to your entrance

Residence at Kerala , Sanskriti Architects Sanskriti Architects Eclectic style living room
Sanskriti Architects

Residence at Kerala

Sanskriti Architects
Sanskriti Architects
Sanskriti Architects

If you want to induce a positive energy flow into your abode, you need to ensure it is clean and orderly. Additionally, plants and foliage will provide life and verve to the space, and are crucial to the success of your home.

​Bright bedrooms

Residential - Juhu, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Rustic style bedroom Solid Wood Wood effect
Nitido Interior design

Residential—Juhu

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

The bedrooms, in particular, are where we rest. So the energy here needs to be kept fresh with bright and airy surroundings. One should avoid using mirrors in front of the bed, but make sure to layer the space with good lighting. Use soft colours for a soothing and refreshing feel.

For more Feng Shui inspiration, take a look at: Style your bedroom like a true Feng Shuist.

Repairs and updates

Residential - Juhu, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Rustic style bathroom Solid Wood Wood effect Cabinetry,Furniture,Property,Countertop,White,Drawer,Wood,Dresser,Bathroom cabinet,Lighting
Nitido Interior design

Residential—Juhu

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

Keep your candles burning, sinks and faucets well maintained, and fix other fittings like clocks and mirrors on an immediate basis. This way there can be no loss of good energy due to these broken and malfunctioning items in your home.

11 ideas to renovate your bathroom on a budget


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks