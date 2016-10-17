11840 sqft of a Mansion with Decoration That Can Cause You a Heart Attack

Set in an idyllic location at the bottom of a nature reserve in Bedfordview in Johannesburg, South Africa, this 11840 square feet mansion can best be described as Avant Garde. With the view of the skyline of Johannesburg, the design of the house, which was created by architectural studio Meulen, presents a setting where each of the rooms seems to merge with the outdoors.
With sophisticated decor and cleverly planned interiors, the vertical and horizontal spaces come together to create a unique home that blends eclectic with elegance. Let’s take a tour to appreciate the outstanding architecture of this exciting home, but be warned – it might cause you some heart ache!!
In this image, one can notice the way in which the structure of the house expands vertically and horizontally in different directions to create breath-taking beauty. The open design extends to every room within the house, effortlessly connecting the indoors to the outdoors. The innovative use of steel enhances the modernity of the design.
Seen from the road, the façade of the home is hidden away behind the sleek stone and steel of the exterior walls and the garage doors, which are arranged in an unusual sculptural structure. The smooth black garage doors are ultra-modern. Lighting in diagonal lines highlights the point of entry.
The outdoor deck area stands at a distance from the main home. Once again, it uses steel, glass and cement to create a contemporary space that edges towards futuristic with the unusual diagonal lighting on the ceiling. Like the rest of the home, the structure is composed of geometric shapes and angles. The neutral colour palette of dark grey and off-white gets a touch of brightness from the orange cushions. The aquarium with Koi fish adds another element of colour. The all-weather outdoor space, which perfectly complements the rest of the home in terms of design, is built for enjoying the garden.
The interior is designed to provide views of the outdoors. The glass walls help to connect the indoors with the outdoors. Just like the décor in the garden area, the muted tones of the walls, flooring and furnishing get much-needed relief from splashes of orange from cushions and throws. In addition to the indoor dining area, there’s another dining table with chairs located on the open veranda just outside, where the family can enjoy al fresco meals.
The use of accordion-style foldable glass doors helps to connect the rooms directly to the outdoor spaces around the home. The home has four rooms, one of which is the elegant master bedroom that is seen in this picture, besides a children’s room and two guest rooms. The glass partition walls not only provide fantastic views of the garden, but allow one to step outdoors from the master suite for a breath of fresh air.
The sophisticated gaming room is located at a vantage point in the corner of the structure and has an incredible view of the city of Johannesburg. The design of the den is minimalist and elegant. Once again, the use of shapes and angles presents an interesting perspective that makes it memorable.
Isn't this one of the most amazing homes you have seen?