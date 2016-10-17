11840 sqft of a Mansion with Decoration That Can Cause You a Heart Attack

Set in an idyllic location at the bottom of a nature reserve in Bedfordview in Johannesburg, South Africa, this 11840 square feet mansion can best be described as Avant Garde. With the view of the skyline of Johannesburg, the design of the house, which was created by architectural studio Meulen, presents a setting where each of the rooms seems to merge with the outdoors.

With sophisticated decor and cleverly planned interiors, the vertical and horizontal spaces come together to create a unique home that blends eclectic with elegance. Let’s take a tour to appreciate the outstanding architecture of this exciting home, but be warned – it might cause you some heart ache!!