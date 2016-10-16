10 Bedroom Ideas for That Perfect Sleep

You hear the sound of the alarm, which is irritating anyways, you awake, you check the time on Monday and you know you have to go to work within 2 hours but… you are tired, you don't want to wake up and get out of the bed!

We all have been through this situation and it is not fun. Having a good morning ritual can make you productive, improve your health, mood, and energy level for the rest of the day. And yes, it is easier if you are ready to change your bedroom, a little bit! Here are the top tips from professional designers that can make it easier for you to wake up on Mondays without doing much. Read them and get ready for the new week.