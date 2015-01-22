DIY interior decorating tips

Refurbishing need not be expensive. Magazines and catalogues might like you to believe otherwise, but with a little creativity and DIY you will be surprised by how much your can accomplish. Do-it-yourself is not only more rewarding, but it also ensures that everything will be exactly your own style and helps you save a lot of money. With a little imagination and time, you can easily breathe new life into your house. If you're looking for a little inspiration, this article covers some design tips along with suggestions for decorating your home without spending too much!