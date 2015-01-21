Home library ideas

The traditional library has changed dramatically over the past centuries. Formerly relegated to the private apartments of the nobility, where expensive books sat on shelves of mahogany amid velvet curtains, today owning books and displaying them in your home has become much more common. The library is a place of fun and relaxation that welcomes both classics of literature and those thrillers that keep us spellbound for hours. The library has become an intimate, comfortable and cosy space, a little escape within the home. Today on homify we look at some examples of home libraries.