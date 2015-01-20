Ideas for decorating a kid's room

How do you furnish a child's bedroom ? To begin, you need a bed, a wardrobe and a desk. Unlike an adult’s bedroom however, children’s rooms often need large open areas for play. The furniture should be functional as well as decorative in order to feed the imagination of your children. Ideally, your child’s room should be a reassuring place in which he or she can freely express himself or herself, develop identities and simply discover the world. With that in mind, today we have prepared a selection of functional and imaginative children’s room furniture.