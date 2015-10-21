A house that reflects modernity

Different people have different tastes and choices. Some prefer simple, conventional designs while others wish for peculiar and out rightly strange patterns. This particular design by Arrivetz & Belle, architects in France, truly spills outside the boundaries of modern and contemporary designs and creates a special place for itself in the eclectic world. Every small detail about this place is special and makes us believe that there can’t be anything better than this. Let’s take you on a joyride to showcase some sheer brilliance.
This luxurious abode would actually have been incomplete without a pool! So, the owner installed both swimming pool and a Jacuzzi to showcase the extreme opulence. An elongated swimming pool calls out to you to soak in the coolness of its charm while the cozy Jacuzzi provides a guaranteed rejuvenating spot. A comforting seating area around the deck helps even the non-swimmers to enjoy a beautiful day by the pool.
One of the most striking features of this house is the panelled walls. This residence stretches to two floors where the ground floor has just the living area while the bedroom and other zones are built on the top floor. The wood panelling on the top floor gives a bright twist to the usual glass windows. It not only looks appealing, but also protects the bedroom from harsh sun rays along with rendering some privacy.
The living area is beautifully built on the entire ground floor. It has some intricate artwork depicted by the tripod stand against the dark, accented wall and the unique chandelier that brightens up the whole area in its glory. An incredible myriad of colours is generated by the use of white and black couches that impart freshness and bring everything to life. An in-room, kitchen is built in the extended zone that helps you to enjoy a delicious meal with friends and relatives.
This bedroom is designed with a simplistic layout. A structured bed rests proudly on the steel metal frame that brings out the perfect contrast to the dark textured wall and the black love seat. What is worth mentioning here is the stained glass cubicle with white and grey patterns that run all across the design creating a perfect harmony with the bed and the grey carpet.
The archway is a beautiful passage that is covered entirely in bamboo sticks complementing the natural surroundings in the best possible way. The archway ends in the beautiful backyard that has a shimmery white stone walkway and block patterns besides a cozy wall fountain.
This project is nothing less than a dream project and is remarkably done by Arrivetz & Belle designers from France.Have a small family and looking for stunning interior designs for a small apartment? Needn't worry, here's an ideabook to inspire you : A stunning small family home