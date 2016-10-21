Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Know your Ideal Dining Room According to your Zodiac Sign

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Difficult Run Residence, Robert Gurney Architect Robert Gurney Architect Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

We have still not drifted from our astrological saga and this time, we thought of discussing your ideal dining room according to zodiac signs. The dining area exhibits harmony of a house, and that is why, it is so important. 

Whether it's family or guests, a great time at the breakfast and dinner table leads you to a good mood and a better environment. So, what suits your sign, let’s see:

A cheerful room for Aries

Venus Boardroom/Dining Table SOAP designs Modern dining room
SOAP designs

Venus Boardroom/Dining Table

SOAP designs
SOAP designs
SOAP designs

The fiery Arians seem to enjoy more color and light, so, a cheerful and bright décor will attract them for sure. More intense the colors are, the better it is for the Aries. This dining space accentuates almost every color in true delight. Green, blue, orange, yellow, and white, all at once. It is definitely a tough task to accentuate the charm of different colors in one place, but here the designers did the job with all diligence.

Warm tones of Taurus

Reciclaje en Colegiales, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Eclectic style dining room
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

Talk about Taurus and they prefer rather traditional and friendly environment when it comes to food. Their love of sensual pleasure makes them worthy of the earthy elements. A room with such earthy tones reminds you of the real pleasure of food.

An intellectual room for Gemini

Difficult Run Residence, Robert Gurney Architect Robert Gurney Architect Modern dining room
Robert Gurney Architect

Difficult Run Residence

Robert Gurney Architect
Robert Gurney Architect
Robert Gurney Architect

Constant mental stimulation holds every room of the house. Gemini is more related to a ventilated space and this house serves the purpose in ultimate bliss. Huge glass wall associated with the room lets you allow the fresh breeze whenever needed.

A family room for Cancer

Loreto, FEF Arquitectas FEF Arquitectas Modern dining room
FEF Arquitectas

FEF Arquitectas
FEF Arquitectas
FEF Arquitectas

Cancer is the most maternal sign of any zodiac and the dining room for them should be well stocked and homey. Look at the cabinets and warm settings of this kitchen and dining room. Nothing is too much for this well-located kitchen.

A pure luxury as Leo likes

Dining room at the Chester Street House Nash Baker Architects Ltd Classic style dining room
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Dining room at the Chester Street House

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Leo is always the rulers of heart and won’t compromise even on little details.  The sun is your ruler and you like the shades of yellow and gold around you. So, if it is about the dining room decoration and you are confused about colors, and then simply go for the metallic decoration showcasing the richness and opulence.

An immaculate dining Virgo

CASA VC - BARRIO SAN SEBASTIÁN- FUNES, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Minimalist dining room
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

Virgos are the perfectionist and won’t like even a little mess around them. Even in the minimalist spaces, they will go for earth element and this room is the perfect exemplar of warmth and minimalism. Soft colors, floor lamps, table and chair in a clean line make this room aesthetically appealing.


A well-balanced dining Libra

The Nook, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Modern dining room
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

The Nook

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Libra always looks for balance and feels more comfortable in a dining room with uniformity. Matching chairs, balanced elements, and lamps in this case, everything goes with the mood of Libra.

A dramatic dining for Scorpio

Formal Dining Room, The Wilderness, Wiltshire, Concept Interior Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Eclectic style dining room
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd

Formal Dining Room, The Wilderness, Wiltshire, Concept Interior

Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd

Scorpios are mysterious and dramatic by nature and them like the same when it comes to dining spaces. The shades of this room will surely attract them; in fact, they will love to spend more time in there. If you think what’s so mysterious about this room, then we will direct you toward the candlelight giving a touch of magic in there.

A transportable room for Sagittarius

Dining set Deja Ooh Industrial style dining room
Deja Ooh

Dining set

Deja Ooh
Deja Ooh
Deja Ooh

The archers seem to focus on every minute, utilizing every second of life. This folding chair is a great idea for Sagittarius, so that whenever they need it, they can go to a camp and enjoy a great day out with freinds and family.

A solid dining Capricorn

homify Classic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Capricorns work hard to have their dream house; hence, a traditional dining will always satisfy the craving of the earthy flavors. Within a fairly conventional parameter, it is usually a very good taste.

The dining room for gregarious Aquarius

projecte virreina, degoma degoma Modern dining room
degoma

degoma
degoma
degoma

The friendly nature of Aquarius involves a lot of get together and meetings and dining rooms can be one of the best places to spend some great time. Aquarius prefer diverse and harmonious atmosphere within the dining room and this room shows it all.

A beach chair of Pisces

homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The sensitivity that Pisces enjoy by being around the water element keeps them in ultimate bliss. Thus, the touch of a coastal essence keeps the vital elements alive.

Click here for more such ideas.

A Small and Beautiful House for the Indian City Dweller
What is your zodiac sign and does it match your ideal dining room decor?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks