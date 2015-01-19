Geometric wooden furniture

Since the dawn of time, humans have been fascinated by the elegant simplicity of geometric shapes, exploring geometry in art, mathematics and science. Often when we present products at homify, we show you new, unusual products with wacky and original designs, but today we are going back to the basics to explore beautiful geometric designs in solid wood furniture.

We have compiled for you a selection of wooden furniture that makes use of geometric designs in either its shapes or its surfaces. With their unique and elegant designs, these pieces are sure to make a big impact in your home’s interior design!