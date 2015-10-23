A stunning home in the city

As the capital city of Brazil’s Pernambuco state, Recife is recognized for picturesque sea inlets, rivers and bridges. This pretty spacious apartment designed with open floor pattern in the midst of bustling Recife is the prefect retreat for a large family. Instead of dramatic bright colours and heavy patterns that is common in most Brazilian homes, this modern style home designed by André Cavendish E Arquitetos has pastel colours and recessed lighting. Each section has been designed in close consultation with the home owners to make it as per their aspirations.
The open floor plan of this lavishly designed living room creates an aura of space and simplicity. Layout of furniture, showcase and dining area has been done in such a manner that both rooms have their privacy without use of walls or dividers. The soft cream furniture compliments cream floor rug and wooden coffee table before the television. Artistically designed square shaped floor to ceiling showcase holding little native artifacts acts as a display unit for living room and also the dining area as it is spans both areas.
In keeping with the modern theme spirit of decor, the dining table has been built on a metal frame with glass top and flat metal chairs. From the attractive objects of art on the wooden cupboard and paintings on the wall one can recognize that the home owners are art lovers. A view of the open rectangular layout of the sitting area in the living room will show how the room has been divided into two sections by separate sitting areas for family and acquaintances. To give a dreamy ambiance to the room light blue recessed lights brighten up the room.
Bright light filtering in from the balcony bring warmth and cheer to this section of the patio with a separate cordoned off storage section on its right side. Dark wooden tables and chairs enhance the spirit of serious contemplation in the room that is complemented with modern painting on the wall. The balcony has white cane furniture ideal for use as a sit-out on warm evenings.
White color scheme of this room retains an air of serenity with soothing eiderdown bedspreads and pillows. Recessed lights are the only illumination casting warm pools of light around the area along with antique table lamps by the bed stand. The bedroom is dominated by an abstract wall painting taking up an entire wall and livening up the somber room filled with small paintings and interesting artifacts from around the globe. Black headrest gives an artistic contrast to the room in partnership with black foot mats near the bed. A pretty glass topped table with metal design is the only furniture in the room besides L shaped white cup-boards that take up one side of the room.
Cream and lemon green color scheme of this modern bathroom creates an illusion of space with the lovely hot tub and shower alcove side by side. Whilethe square wash basin and hot tub are entirely white, the walls, counter, floor tiles and also the deck around the hot tub are a lovely shade of lemony yellow while a smallsection of the wall is pale green to provide a lovely contrast to theartistically designed bathroom.
The long rectangular shape of this room leaves little space for imagination but even then the decorators have done a wonderful job in the decor and layout of this room. White table cum shelves create spaces for storage and any official office work that may be necessary. Unusual brickwork design in gold and white on the wall give a fitting background to white and gold embroidered bed covers and pillows.
Pleasing light green tone of this guest bathroom is enhanced by the unusual wooden dolls placed around the area to reduce its stark emptiness. For the wash basin the designer has placed a large steel bowl that sparkles above the pristine white counter. To enhance the beauty of light shades that are loved by everyone in the family, owner asked for tiny square glass tiles to be installed in the guest bathroom which have been set here and are a perfect background for the large framed photograph.
Kitchen is the soul of every home where children keep running around hoping for tasty tit-bits in between meals and adult family members glide into to see if the meal being cooked is to their taste. It is essential for the kitchen to have modern equipment and also the cook to have knowledge to use them. Wide windows across the full wall bring in sufficient light and fresh air making cooking in this kitchen a pleasure. White counters, shelves, appliances and island shaped like a large Almira given an air of sophistication. A small dining table and metal chairs provides the perfect section for grabbing a quick meal while island stores cutlery and kitchen linen.
Want updates on latest Brazilian home designs then explore this section.