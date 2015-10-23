A stunning home in the city

Kitchen is the soul of every home where children keep running around hoping for tasty tit-bits in between meals and adult family members glide into to see if the meal being cooked is to their taste. It is essential for the kitchen to have modern equipment and also the cook to have knowledge to use them. Wide windows across the full wall bring in sufficient light and fresh air making cooking in this kitchen a pleasure. White counters, shelves, appliances and island shaped like a large Almira given an air of sophistication. A small dining table and metal chairs provides the perfect section for grabbing a quick meal while island stores cutlery and kitchen linen.

Want updates on latest Brazilian home designs then explore this section.