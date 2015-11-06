The green glass house

As far as your eyes could see, it’s just green and sheer green. Can you imagine a house in such a place? Yes, such houses do exist and this read is about one such wonder. We are truly marvelled by the beauty and the poise offered by this ultra-modern architecture which is an amazing blend of glass and stone. Read through the end to get rich insights about this awesome composition.
Designed by Arrivetz & Belle, architects from France, this wonderful architecture is surrounded by glass exteriors that provide breathtaking views of serene surroundings at a constant basis. The thoughtful construction makes it possible to witness this calm landscape from every room and at every angle. A solid wooden deck provides an elegant lounging place that makes you soak in the beauty of the area.
As you start walking inside, you witness a beautiful green tree, apart from the others, which has been specially crafted on the white bed of pebbles. Before entering the sliding glass doors, you also come across an outdoor gourmet place with a huge barbecue grill and a cool seating area besides it. There is no better way to enjoy these gorgeous exteriors than the company of your loved ones and some lip smacking steaks and fiery grilled chicken. Jealous?
As easily evident from the pictures, this house is built on pure eco-friendly notion and sustainability. The entire exterior is built in stone and painted white for a bigger and clearer view. The discerning owner has made his wish true by installing roof top solar panels to save energy and protect nature. The wide spread of these panels fill the entire terrace and supply the much needed electricity to this house.
The bedroom is yet another treat for the eyes. Apart from the obvious glass windows and doors, this room has a distinct appeal mainly attributed to the use of dark accents. The black headboard spanning across the entire feature wall presents a beautiful contrast to the stained glass doors as well as to the pale wooden flooring. But what totally blows your mind is the freestanding bath tub that speaks volumes about eclectic luxury. The entire design is so tastefully done that it will surely leave your guests envious.
It goes without saying that glass windows are used as sleek separators between the dining and the living area. The playful combination of perky dining chairs adds a comforting, fun element to the area that overlooks the cozy living area. A conventional fireplace not only makes the area really warm during those chilly winter nights, but also embark a sense of togetherness to the area.
As stated above, this house is engulfed by stone walls on all sides. A complete country style is rendered by beautiful flowers and rocky stones that make a delightful sight. Subtle lighting provides the bare minimum brightness that is not too overwhelming for the surroundings and instead blends the house seamlessly well with the lush green landscape. Arrivetz & Belle designers have done a fabulous job with this design.