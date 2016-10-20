15 Fantastic Main Doors

Impressive front door creates as much impact as a grand façade and can be used as a great opportunity to showcase personality and wealth. The front door and decorations around them can tell a lot about the house and and its inhabitants. A few years ago only palaces had impressive doors but now families that can afford it have custom made front door fashioned out of wood, glass and other decorative hardware.

While most homes today have standard wooden doors that are fitted as a part of builders’ construction package, owners can use 15 great ideas presented here that can be a great source of inspiration to renew the entry of your home.