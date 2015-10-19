A home full of style

Last but not the least, this house comes with a spacious living area overlooking the pool. The designers have very skillfully zoned out the entire floor into different task areas that makes the place highly functional and well organized. The living area gets its distinctive contrast from the black couch and the huge black cabinet that rests on one of the side walls. The matte finished wooden flooring adds to the subtlety and the earthiness of the place while an elongated coffee table with shiny white lacquer polish reflects elegance and style. A huge TV and a rectangular mirror help to balance out the soft side of the room.

The mix of trendy glass features and the rustic stone wall makes this residence an epitome of eclectic designs.