A home full of style

A marvelous spatial composition, this house gives a totally new dimension to the latest and contemporary home decor designs. Designed by Arrivetz & Belle, architects in France, an exceptional layout amidst the idyllic green surroundings defines this homely residence. Built in a peculiar rectangular fashion, this house basically rests on a stone wall which brilliantly adds to its distinctiveness. Let’s walk you through this absolute visual delight.
Swimming pool and deck make a beautiful pair indeed. There is certainly no better way to lounge than having a pool and deck in your own house. The long infinity pool stretches from one corner to the other and overlooks the beautiful and quiet landscape. The subtle deck acts as the perfect partner in crime and provides just the right destination to call it a day with a glass of beer and some soulful music.
The Façade is kept pretty subtle with no fancy entrance. A simple basement garage is built with stone wall which also acts as the surrounding wall for the whole house. An open look is imparted to the house with no entry gate of meta fencing on the outside. Minimum lighting is provided near the garage and in the façade area for maintaining the subtle effect.
Green exteriors make this house perfect for those who have a penchant for nature and natural surroundings. Built amongst tall pine trees and graceful, well-kempt grass, these surroundings make you notice the slight nuances of green. Wonderful topiary is made around the area which helps to highlight this white architectural wonder. A perfectly carved cemented door and white exteriors make this house stand out from even a distance.
This residence has very subtle and sober interiors. With glass doors and windows enclosing the house from all sides, you get a clear view of the serene surroundings which make you feel an integral part of nature. A long, slender corridor spans across the entire house and is responsible for keeping it well lit and airy at all times. The interiors are deliberately painted white to not only match the exteriors, but also to enhance the brightness and positivity in the house. Corridor, built specifically in white marble renders a smooth and slick touch to the area.
Last but not the least, this house comes with a spacious living area overlooking the pool. The designers have very skillfully zoned out the entire floor into different task areas that makes the place highly functional and well organized. The living area gets its distinctive contrast from the black couch and the huge black cabinet that rests on one of the side walls. The matte finished wooden flooring adds to the subtlety and the earthiness of the place while an elongated coffee table with shiny white lacquer polish reflects elegance and style. A huge TV and a rectangular mirror help to balance out the soft side of the room.
The mix of trendy glass features and the rustic stone wall makes this residence an epitome of eclectic designs.
Engaging Exteriors This property stands tall amongst a secluded lush green landscape. The green of the surroundings is brought inside in the form of a kempt grass lawn that imparts a tranquil vibe to the area. The house is built in a quirky L-shaped pattern that is boldly strange yet elegant. The exteriors are majorly made of French glass windows that spread from the floor to the ceiling along with the wooden deck that provides a thoughtful repose destination.