This Indore Villa is palatial with a contemporary twist!

In this day and age, where apartment living and small manageable villas are the norm, it’s not often that we come across a home so spacious it resembles a palace. Nemi Villa in Indore, which is designed by Innerspace – interior architects from Mumbai, is a perfect example of such a home, albeit with a contemporary touch.

Today, we take you on a tour of this grand home to give you a glimpse into its interesting features that bring a contemporary edge to traditional Indian craftsmanship and design, pulling together a look that is reminiscent of a summer palace of modern-day royalty.