This Indore Villa is palatial with a contemporary twist!

In this day and age, where apartment living and small manageable villas are the norm, it’s not often that we come across a home so spacious it resembles a palace. Nemi Villa in Indore, which is designed by Innerspace – interior architects from Mumbai, is a perfect example of such a home, albeit with a contemporary touch.
Today, we take you on a tour of this grand home to give you a glimpse into its interesting features that bring a contemporary edge to traditional Indian craftsmanship and design, pulling together a look that is reminiscent of a summer palace of modern-day royalty.
A beautiful grand piano completes the luxurious look of the large living room that is designed to fit into the central well of the home with passageways wrapping around it along the ground floor as well as the upper level, giving the room a feel of a theatre hall with balconies.
Right from the moment your car turns into the driveway, the opulence of this home will stun you. The extra-wide paved driveway is large enough for a fleet of cars. A fountain and an outdoor seating area are other noticeable features in the exterior periphery. The entrance area is imposing with double-height colonnades leading to a large solid wood entrance door with metal inlay work.
The entrance hall is relatively small compared to the rest of the home. However, throne-like chairs with the exaggerated high-back, the rich marble flooring as well as the gold and red decal on one of the walls set a classy tone for what's to be expected from the rest of the home.
The living room is the ultimate in grandeur with elegant double height columns, with recessed lighting around the bottom of each column, adding a rich glow to the area. An opulent chandelier takes centre stage on the ceiling, while the seating area has a plush carpet on which two sets of sofas arranged facing one another.
For casual gatherings, the family has an informal living area with relaxed lounge-style seating. The decorative wall paper as well as painted patterns on the ceiling add a sense of cosiness to the large space.
The black-and-white theme of the dining room makes it a picture of sophistication. The use partition walls with etched glass in floral patterns not only adds a gorgeous traditional element that provides a refreshing contrast to the modernity, but also reflects light to make the area seem much larger than it is.
The black-and-white kitchen is spacious with state-of-the-art appliances and fixtures. However, unlike the rest of the home, its theme is modern minimalist with almost no grandeur in the room except for its spaciousness and the richness of the pristine white marble flooring.
Step into the master bedroom and you will be awestruck by its size. While the furnishings in the room are modern, the plushness of the carpet, the upholstered velvet headboard as well as the purple floor-to ceiling drapes gives the room a regal feel.
Leading from the master bedroom is a huge walk-in dressing area, which is large enough to be a second bedroom. The all-white theme gets relief from the beautiful veins in the rich marble flooring as well as matching silver-grey panels on the sliding doors of the wardrobes. It’s guaranteed to make anyone envious.
Decorated in black, white and gold, the master bath has a large sunken tub and a spacious glass shower enclosure. Recessed lighting under the steps leading up to the bath tub adds a golden glow to the room, enhancing the luxury theme.
The second bedroom, which is done up in shades of blue is perfect for any modern-day prince. The design is modern, with the spaciousness of the room combined with clever recessed lighting from the ceiling panel as well as a one built under the frame of the bed enhancing its sophistication.
The third bedroom has a pink theme that’s perfect for any diva or princess. The lush pink carpet and matching upholstery on the headboard and chairs add elements of luxury, while the floral print of the wall paper and white walls provide relief from the bold pink to add elegance to the room.
Nemi Villa also has a separate recreation room done up to resemble a modern lounge. It has a pool table as well as speakers for listening to music and relaxing – perfect for weekend parties.
When a home has everything that you need under one roof, including a luxurious home theatre where you can watch movies at leisure, there’s no reason for stepping out. The media room has a glamorous red carpet feel with black-and-red checked carpeting and leather loungers set in rows.
Now, isn't that one of the most luxurious homes that you have come across in a while?