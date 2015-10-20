A home full of reflections

Colours add zing to your life! The balconies and walkways are richly enveloped in bright and colourful flowers that serve as a beautiful reminder that a lot can be done with flowers as well. The decadent planters rest beautifully on the balcony rails to imbibe a welcoming and comforting feeling that makes your guests feel ‘at home’ instantly.

This home is not just a house, but a dream come true. With its impeccable design and selective patterns, it is surely worth a visit. Looking for more such designs? Here's an architecture you shouldn't miss out : A splendid home among the woods