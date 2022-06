Who hasn’t dreamed of living in a loft? Known for their touch of New York charm, lofts are recovered, old industrial spaces made into dream homes where all the space flows and interfaces. Today on homify, we travel to Italy to look a stunning example of this trendy style. This loft, once an old, early twentieth century factory, is now a modern home with a predominantly white colour scheme. Far from showing the coldness of minimalism, this loft presents a warm and welcoming interior.