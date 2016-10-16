Witnessing Classic and Modern Charm in Banglore

For us, there can't be a better definition of luxury than this house. Great ambiance prevails from the mere entry of the house, taking us towards the intimate areas like bedrooms and washrooms. Every nook and cranny speaks of elegance and a higher living standard with its perfect finish. Even the colors and lights speaks of unrivaled perfection.
For us, it was a complete delight and we hope the same for you. So, let’s move ahead:
Enter the house and you land in an aesthetically appealing living room. You need some guts to bring in red in the living room, but here the designers have carried the task quite well.
The red contemporary couch, standing next to a gray laid-down sofa is simply glamorous. Even the curtains matches the gray couch and complements well to the off white ceiling. Not to forget the rugged carpet that moves all the way to a glass table.
From this angle you see an extension done to this house. The dining room stands just in front of the living area, letting the space appear bigger. Keeping the walls minimal, the designers have added more space to the house.
Just the beam and decors separate the living room, dining area, and kitchen. Classic wooden table and chairs lying in the mid awaits some scrumptious meals for sure.
With the last image, you would have thought of a complete classic room, but the modern detailing hangs above. Beautiful light fixtures add the appropriate amount of modern charm to the space. With consistency and commitment dripping from every little accessory, you cannot help feeling totally on-board. Not to forget the modern piece of art hanging on the wall.
The two storey house has three huge and comfy bedrooms, all done with equal comfort. This is the brightest of three, soaked in different shades of blue and green. The sunny and fresh bedroom is just the perfect place to unwind and relax. The glass doors lead to a cheerful and sun-kissed balcony and let the fresh air get in whenever needed.
This is the second on the list, with almost the same size. The only difference in there is the color and decoration. It is rather a warm and peaceful setting with a red carpet, adding contrasting charm to the room. Light fixtures work in coordination to the theme, imparting it the right taste. The designers have played well with the classic choice of a bedroom.
A perfect sense of fun, passion, and charm has been applied to this part of the house. The wooden floor is topped by a rugged carpet, bringing in the modern appearance. However, the highlight of this room is the metallic hues of gold and silver.
If you want to lie down in peace and read your favorite book, take stairs and reach the living space located on the first floor. What a bright and cheerful space. This charming living room is perfect for relaxation and entertainment. You can surely spend some quality time with your family in this living area. A true delight it beholds with white floor touching couches and red carpet.
Cooking becomes fun when you have such a practical and spacious kitchen. The entire wall and kitchen counter have been used as small and big cabinets, where you can store things of your choice comfortably. There is nothing like a mess in this modern setting as all the appliances and utensils have been allocated at the right place.
