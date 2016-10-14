8 Things to Consider While Decorating Walls

White walls in a home can get boring after a while, and you might want to try to brighten up a room with a splash of colour or an interesting print or texture from wall paper. D-I-Y painting and wall papering is a great option for economically changing the look of your rooms every now and then, but unless it’s carried out to perfection, you could end up spending more than you intended.

We've picked 8 easy tips for you to keep in mind when you are attempting to paint or cover the walls of your home by yourself.