8 Things to Consider While Decorating Walls

White walls in a home can get boring after a while, and you might want to try to brighten up a room with a splash of colour or an interesting print or texture from wall paper. D-I-Y painting and wall papering is a great option for economically changing the look of your rooms every now and then, but unless it’s carried out to perfection, you could end up spending more than you intended.
We've picked 8 easy tips for you to keep in mind when you are attempting to paint or cover the walls of your home by yourself.
Whether you choose to use paint or wall paper, the first step of getting the walls smooth and ready for a makeover is to make sure than any problem areas such as cracks or leaks are patched up. Otherwise, the paint and wall paper will bubble up and look messy after all the trouble you have taken. Hire a professional, if necessary.
A smooth surface is essential for ensuring a perfect finish. It’s worth spending a few extra days for scraping and levelling the wall surface so that you have a flawless canvas for your D-I-Y task. Unless this is done, you could end up with a patchy looking wall, which ruins the finish you hoped to achieve.
While this may not be possible for a wall paper, if you are painting your walls, it’s always a good idea to test the colour on a small patch as quite often a shade looks different in a can compared to when it’s painted on your wall. Leave the patch for a day or two until you decide whether it’s suitable for a larger area.
Nowadays, both paints and wall papers come in a range of finishes and textures, which can get confusing when you have to choose an option. For wall papers, select the right kind depending on the area where it will be installed. For instance, vinyl is recommended for bathrooms and kitchens, which are prone to moisture. Non-woven wall paper can be used in dry areas such as bedrooms and hallways. Similarly, for paint, decide upon the type depending on the area. A washable paint might be a good option for a kid’s room. Depending on your preference, you can choose a glossy or matt finish for a bedroom or living area.
The last thing that you want to face in the middle of a DIY project is a shortage of material. Whether it’s paint or wall paper, estimate the right quantity that you will require. Measure your walls and calculate the amount of paint to buy depending on whether or not you are applying a coat of primer, which reduces the need for one extra coat.
If you’ve ever wondered how professionals get it perfect, the secret lies in the tools of their trade. Invest in the right type of paint brushes, rollers and wallpapering tools such as razors, pasting table, pasting brush and a wallpaper sweep. Don’t forget a step ladder, for your own safety.
Before you begin, don’t forget to protect the surfaces that aren’t being painted. Cover up fixtures, furniture and flooring so that you don’t have to worry about cleaning up or trying to repair the damage caused by paint splashes.
It’s always tricky to paint or wallpaper around fixtures and windows. Covering and taping the surfaces makes the task easier. When you are wallpapering around fixtures, it’s best to place wallpaper joints at the centre of the fixture so that it becomes easy for you to cut around it on either side.
If you are a fan of DIY projects, check out One Day D-I-Y Patio Garden Pond.