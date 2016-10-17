A traditional apartment with lovely wooden accents in Bangalore

Every individual wants to design their home according to their sense of aesthetics and design but few are able to get everything they desired largely due to inability of interior designer to understand their needs. But the lovely apartment in garden city Bangalore we tour today is designed with perfection showcasing the owners’ love for music. The apartment designed by Construction Associates has a strong focus on traditional elements which are blended together in a stylish manner with modern design. The abode is a picture of understated class with its soft hued furnishings and dark wood accents that have a personality of their own.
The combination of neutral toned background and ethnic prints gives a stylish edge to this spacious living room decorated with fashionable sofas. Organized over a wide space with trendy armchairs and teak coffee table, the living room has arty lighting system. Ceiling panels with embedded lights brings a soothing glow into the room that is combined light background with dark furniture. Floating shelves against light yellow wall brings a stylish touch to the room where floor and walls are off-white.
Dominated by a traditional Indian painting glowing brightly against soft toned backdrop the dining area settings are entirely traditional. Completely devoid of all extra adornments except a trendy chandelelier, the dining area would have been like any other except for the set of handsome chairs and dining table. Sleek, carved and curvy chairs with straight sleek backs arranged around the strong square table with carved legs are an eyeful as they complete the impressive classic style dining room.
The open area on the first floor has been turned into a charming family zone with enchanting stained glass artwork on one side. A drum style coffee table forms the centrepiece while cozy large sofas with geometric patterns serve as seats for the family during evening tea when everyone is relaxed after a long day. The open wall on one side of the region is fitted with rectangular open shelves with quirky décor collectibles that comprise of family memorabilia of holidays spent together.
Traditional musical instruments and heavy carved furniture are the chief figures dominating this room that also has a lovely floor rug of wool with fringe at its rim. Though the wooden shelf for the veena and is charming and so is the pair of beautiful curved wooden chairs with comfortable armrests, the coffee table is the most unique feature of this room. The round glass top is fixed smartly on the turbans of three wooden men playing musical instruments.
Teak wood panel with fine veins forms an impressive backdrop for the large entertainment unit which is the centerpiece of the display case. Floating shelves and cabinet with laminated fronts form a striking contrast against sleek white textural lines walls and create a soothing region for displaying attractive pieces of home decor and other parts of entertainment unit.
For another Bangalore home with traditional splendor do view this ideabook.