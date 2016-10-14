Your browser is out-of-date.

Do you believe in Feng Shui? 7 tricks to attract money into your home!

Apartment Makeover, Eternity Designers Eternity Designers Classic style bedroom White
The Feng Shui is a Chinese ancient philosophy which is based on the occupation of a conscious and harmonious space. Its main purpose is to obtain a positive influence on people who inhabit it. Many people who use Feng Shui to decorate the house believe truly in his teachings. There are others, more skeptical, who do not believe in the influence of this series of thought. 

In our view, the Feng Shui can benefit the users of the spaces and that's why today we are going to focus on this subject. This guide wall discusses 7 tips that will help to bring abundance, money, and prosperity to your home. No need to buy foreign objects or to seek help from a professional. Get to work!

1. Get rid of everything that you don't use, occupies space or is damaged

In order to keep positive energy within your home, dispose off everything that is of no use now. .You can sell them, arrange them or throw them out if they no longer serve. Thus, it is renewing the energy of your home.

2. Attract Prosperity using colors like Red, White and Purple

You can include these colors as you prefer: a wall, furniture or the cushions. White is purity and active red energies. They are an excellent combination.

3. An attractive entrance is the key to inviting positivity and prosperity

You should always make sure that the entrance to your space is appealing, harmonious and clean. The manicured plants, lights running and a door to impact are important to attract prosperity and good energy.

4. The kitchen should be clean, fresh and vibrant to attract Good Vibes

Ensure that  kitchen is always flawless with every element in place and that the main door of the house is not visible from this space. The kitchen is where people meet for meals and socializing. Put on the table, an arrangement of flowers or a bowl full of fruit.

5. Keep the entrance track absolutely Clear

If you want good energy to flood into your home, you must ensure that the way to entry is always clean and orderly. Place plants and sources for energy and prosperity to flow.

6. Emphasis to create a warm room with soft colors use and No mirrors in front of the bed

Your room is a temple of rest. Avoid this division to be in front of the entrance door. Use photos, loud and soft colors in balance that make harmonious space.

7. No Leakage in the Bathroom

The Feng Shui understands that when you have home water leaks, leaks, cables or burned out bulbs, these are the opportunities to escape. Avoid it.

Learn how to change your fortune this Diwali through this guide.

26 DIY Tips to Improve Your House
Leave your suggestions and feedback to us!


