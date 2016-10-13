9 Vastu Tips to Change your Fortune this Diwali

Vastu tips are important for any home. They ensure the flow of positive energies into the home and banish out all the negative vibes. However, when it comes to Diwali celebrations, Vastu tips take up even more importance. No matter how you keep your house for the rest of the area, at least of Diwali, you should follow the correct Vastu.

Diwali, Deepawali or Dipawali is one the grandest Indian Festival of Light. It is a 5 day long festival with lots of Poojas and fiestas going on. The festival symbolizes the victory of righteousness and the lifting of spiritual darkness. Make this Diwali a transformational day of your life and try these Vastu tips to change your Fortune.