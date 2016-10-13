9 Vastu Tips to Change your Fortune this Diwali

Vastu tips are important for any home. They ensure the flow of positive energies into the home and banish out all the negative vibes. However, when it comes to Diwali celebrations, Vastu tips take up even more importance. No matter how you keep your house for the rest of the area, at least of Diwali, you should follow the correct Vastu.
Diwali, Deepawali or Dipawali is one the grandest Indian Festival of Light. It is a 5 day long festival with lots of Poojas and fiestas going on. The festival symbolizes the victory of righteousness and the lifting of spiritual darkness. Make this Diwali a transformational day of your life and try these Vastu tips to change your Fortune.
During this festival, not only the homes are cleaned thoroughly but windows are also let open to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, the celestial deity of wealth. Small earthen lamps and candles should be lit at the entrance of the door as well as windows to welcome the deity as well as banish the darkness of our lives.
It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi enters a clean house only and thus, white wash your home if possible and throw out any useless old thing from your home as it will obstruct the positive energy entering your home. Dispose of all the old magazines, broken furniture, clothes, children's toys, crockery that are never to be used. It will pave the way for prosperity and dissipate stagnant energy too.
On the onset of Diwali, Vastu Shastra lays a lot of emphasis on the right Muhurta so that you can achieve maximum benefits. Auspicious activities like Vastu Pooja, Griha Pravesh Pooja must be performed during a ‘Shubh Muhurta’ or auspicious time.
Mix water with rock sea salt and spray this saline water in all corners of your house. As per the Vastu Shastra, salts have the property to absorb all the evil energies present within home. Just add a pinch of Sendha Namak or Energy salt while you mop the floor to ward off negativity. You can also place rock salt filled in a glass bowl in all corners of your house or office.
The main reason why light is considered to be a feature of Diwali is that is supposed to ward off all the evil spirits, bring in prosperity and also energizes the surrounding. It is also believed that homes that are well lit are tuned to attract wealth and thus, make sure your home is shining like a start.
To decorate your home, use specific colored lighting bulbs for different direction like:
East: Use more of red, orange and yellow light bulbs.
West: Add more yellow, orange, pink and gray light bulbs.
North: Put extra blue, yellow and green colored light bulbs for decorating the house.
South: Decorate with white, indigo, violet and red colored light bulbs.
Embellish the entrance of your door with Torans and Bandanwars made of mango leaves and garlands of marigold flowers to attract good luck, happiness and success at your home. In absence of this stuff, you can use well-crafted clothes to do the job. Toran is an indicator of nature abundance and attracts Blessings of God. If Toran is not available then you can also use other kinds of Torans with auspicious symbols. Bright yellows, oranges, reds, and greens come together in joyous glory, adding hues of splendor that cheer the heart.
Also that, do not leave any obstructions on the main entrance door and let it wide open for free flow. It goes without saying that you should include the Lakshmi Footprints and Rangoli decorations there.
South: Hang rock mountain pictures that inspire you to achieve more.
North-East: A bowl of fresh water with 100 Rupees note to gain business prosperity.
West: A clay pot with yellow flowers to increase your savings.
North-West: Place a piggy bank to enhance your energy to work and make money.
South-West: To improve cash flow and speed up recovery, hang a crystal ball.
North- East: Put a picture of rising Sun to achieve name and fame.
South-East: Put nine stick bamboo plant to grow wealth.
A source of running water is always good for your house as flowing water tends to absorb all the negativity and takes it along with. Place a small water fountain in the North East direction of your house. Fresh water is also a symbol of good health. But, the water fountain should be proportionate in size to the room. Get some designer ideas from our website.
Get your Pooja Room ready for Diwali. Place the idols of Maa Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Indra- Kubera rightly.
Use new clothes to clean the idols and paintings and use these clothes for this purpose only.
Put pictures of water and Kalash in the east or north of the Pooja room.
The idols should not be facing the door of the Pooja room or each other.
Do not keep the pictures of those who have passed away into the Pooja Room.
Do not keep two idols of the same god at the ‘Pooja’ place.
Place the idols of the gods on a bright red new cloth.
Hope these tips will help you enjoy the best benefits this Diwali.