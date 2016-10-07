Durga Puja Decoration Ideas For Your Home

Its festival season in India and its that time of the year when festivities are celebrated with pomp and galore. Durga Pooja is one of the major festivals being celebrated all over the country. It’s a celebration of the victory of the Goddess Durga over the evil demon Mahishasura. Goddess Durga is worshipped and the festival is celebrated with great glory in Bengal and other parts of India. But have you thought how you will be welcoming Durga, an epitome of divine power, this year? Organizing and cleaning the home would not be enough. Right? Here is a quick to follow guide that will make this festival more special for you.