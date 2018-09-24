20 dressers and closets ideal for small spaces

If you're afflicted with a small home full of cramped and awkward spaces, you're not alone. Finding room to store your clothes, shoes and accessories can be a nightmare in a tiny house or apartment. But there are plenty of solutions out there to help you conquer the wardrobe blues!

From innovative shelves and nifty drawers to crafty under-bed hacks, there's something out there to keep your clothing uncluttered—however small your space! Read on for 20 inspiring ideas…