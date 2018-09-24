Your browser is out-of-date.

20 dressers and closets ideal for small spaces

homify Mediterranean style dressing room
If you're afflicted with a small home full of cramped and awkward spaces, you're not alone. Finding room to store your clothes, shoes and accessories can be a nightmare in a tiny house or apartment. But there are plenty of solutions out there to help you conquer the wardrobe blues!

From innovative shelves and nifty drawers to crafty under-bed hacks, there's something out there to keep your clothing uncluttered—however small your space! Read on for 20 inspiring ideas…

1. Door-less closets work well if you're tidy

2. That box room in your house could be a perfect walk-in wardrobe!

3. Shallow but wide closets work well in a small bedroom

4. Hidden storage can be a good way to add closet space in a room you might not expect

5. Make sure you organise your closet with boxes and drawers to keep it tidy

6. Even the narrowest of gaps can become a handy closet

7. When space-saving is key, think about an under-bed pull out closet

8. Match your closet colour to your walls for a seamless finish that's almost invisible

9. Get creative to add more storage potential to a small closet. Hooks on the wall can be used for anything from bags to jeans!

10. Beautiful closet doors make sacrificing some space less of a wrench

11. Corners make fantastic closets, as you can effectively get twice the rail space

12. Pull down closet rails ensure that even a super shallow cupboard is maximally useful

13. A freestanding closet doesn't have to be a space swallower if you take the time to make it beautiful

14. Free up bedroom closet space by incorporating storage into your hallway and keeping outdoor attire there

15. Think about the things you absolutely need to keep in your closet, then you can tailor the shelves and not waste any precious space

16. Awkward walls and cavities are perfect as small storage units, so call in the carpenters

17. Try a soft divide between your bedroom and closet to make the transition less jarring and the closet seem bigger

18. Modular closets allow for a perfect fit, even in a small gap

19. Keep things simple and have a regular clothing clear out to make sure you can get away with a suitably small closet!

20. This L-shaped design fits perfectly into the corner of any small room!

Dresser design

For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 of the best bedroom designs for your home

10 decorative candles to liven up your living space


