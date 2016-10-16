Your browser is out-of-date.

Own a House in a Blink of an Eye, 6 Amazing Prefabricated Small Homes

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
House W, Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH Modern houses
Planning and construction of a dream house take years and the expenses cannot be defined in one sentence. If you wish to create your dream house on a time limit, there can’t be a better option than prefabricated houses. 

Being easier to construct, this type of home is always on the top of the charts when we consider quick home construction.

On a rough estimate, the materials being used takes less than three months and the construction of the house consumes no more than a week. Don’t worry about the durability, as it is always great. 

In case you are not convinced yet, browse through our list of 6 prefabricated houses that are ultra peaceful and luxurious.

Traditional charm

One Bedroom Wee House Exterior
The Wee House Company

One Bedroom Wee House Exterior

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

This cottage is located in less than 40 square meters of traditional charm. Constructed out of wooden elements and blue paint, this white door and window blend into perfect colors.  White doors and windows wonderfully blend together to give a fabulous character to this house. It may appear small, but this space is enough for everything you need in a household. For us, it’s the exemplary representation of a house made on a limited budget.

Contemporary design

VIMOB by COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

The focus of this house was on light and easy materials that can be transported easily. This is the prime reason why prefabricated houses are so popular. Along with the perks of choosing construction material quickly, it does come with the ease of dismantling. 

The house altogether features a contemporary style done in generous woods and different color and textures. Even though the size of house is pretty small, it hides kitchen, bathroom, living room, and a small bedroom inside.

Wooden decor

Estudios de cubiertas inclinadas 5
ecospace españa

ecospace españa
ecospace españa
ecospace españa

It’s a modern wood cabin with area less than 25 square meters. Call it an ideal choice for a single person or a couple. Not just an individual home, but it can also be taken as an annex and extension of the existing home.  The elevation of the house is covered in pine wood and alpine arch. However, the interior line is covered in the sheets of plasterboard. It will not take more than one hour to construct this house. Hard to believe, but this room has two small living room.

Big House

House W
Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH

House W

Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH
Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH
Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH

Prefabricated house does not always depict a small house. Renowned architects can always design a considerable size of house using these materials. Made out of glass and wood, this house showcases the real luxury of a modern house. Amidst the green landscape, this house is a complete bliss. The large windows opening into outdoors lets the natural lights fall in freely.

House of container

CASULO
MEIUS ARQUITETURA

CASULO

MEIUS ARQUITETURA
MEIUS ARQUITETURA
MEIUS ARQUITETURA

This house of container is a special type of prefabricated house. Created from old shipping material, undoubtedly, it is viable for quick construction and easy setting. The décor is kept warm and beautiful, making it a perfect place to spend an evening of relaxation. Practically, it won’t take more than one week to construct this house that took on a limited budget. And, believe us there is enough space for most of things you can imagine.

Minimalist

Modelo Chipiona
Casas inHAUS

Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS

This small house of 75 square meters is no less than an upbeat example of architecture. Covered in bright panels and natural stones, it has enough room for a spacious living room, kitchen, bedrooms, and dining room. The amazing part is, like any other normal house, it does have two bathrooms. Which means you can always welcome your guests in. The textures of stone on the front wall are more of a visual treat.

Seeing these absolute charms, it is for sure that a house is not just the matter of money. Just widen the horizon of creativity and even a low budget home can be a living heaven. Keep following for more great ideas.

Which one of these small prefabricated houses inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

