40 Great Ideas to Plan a Small Kitchen

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
homify Classic style kitchen
We, at Homify, already know that most of our readers are keenly interested to know how to plan small spaces and thus, our professionals develop several such projects. No matter this topic is always going to be engaging and interesting as housing in big cities in modern times is becoming smaller. Thus, modern housing is definite, practical and efficient planning results. One of the most active rooms in the house that asks for too much convenience in our daily routine is the kitchen area. When we have a smaller area to draw such spaces then it takes a lot of time and breaking the head to develop functional and modern kitchen solutions, so planning well is the only solution.

When planned, a small kitchen becomes warm and can accommodate more people than we imagined. It becomes an easier place for operations and cooking. Now you must be considering what should be done at this time, here are some ideas:

In a small kitchen lighting is the utmost requirement and it is directly related to colors. Dark colors create a comfortable and warm room but require more elaborate lighting to prevent the environment from appearing congested. On the other hand, light colors in small space create a lively feel. 

Another effective trick to bring a sense of spaciousness and volume to the area is to use a  mirror to reflect and enhance the depth Or deploy a clean decoration so that the eyes do not get tired to watch the space. The organization is of paramount importance, since a disorganized kitchen is impractical and can even be stressful at the time to cook or clean, so it is interesting to systematize the most of the place of each object. 

Focus should also be laid on accessories and organization of utensils. For food lover, it might be a big challenge as they carry so many devices and love to have them all in their sight. Think of intelligent system cabinets, drawers, shelves and other storage ideas. A nifty solution that will favor the space gain is to use movable accessories, shelves developed to suit complicated corners or folding doors are an excellent option.

Niches are a key player in contemporary interior architecture, in small environments can be embedded in the masonry, so as not to just stand out but save a lot of space. Thus, it serves not only to store, but also decorates the kitchen. 

In the absence of length, enjoy full height, installing cabinets or shelves to the ceiling. This technique should be designed carefully so as not to cause a sense of shrinking ceilings. Whenever possible, have a built -in kitchen is a big plus. Check out examples of a perfect union between kitchen and dining room ! 

To better illustrate the points that we are dealing, in this article we will visit several small kitchens that are planned effectively, to prove that any environment has a lot of potential, regardless of their size. Come with us and be inspired to plan your next kitchen and make it in your favorite environment!

1-Drawer is an effective solution to take full advantage of the available area.

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Country style kitchen
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

2-White finishes will give the feeling of spaciousness and ensure improved lighting.

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Scandinavian style kitchen Grey
Baltic Design Shop

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

3-Shelves and brilliant lighting create a modern atmosphere and leave the day-to-day much simpler cuisine.

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Tropical style kitchen
STUDIO [D] TALE

Peponi House

STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

4-Taking advantage of all the space with cabinets to the ceiling. This is a great idea for compact kitchens.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

5- A long bench transforms the kitchen into a multipurpose room that can be used up as a home office.

新松戸の家, 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 KitchenBench tops
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

6-To gain more work space, the microwave can be fixed suspended and it will be even more practical.

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living KitchenCabinets & shelves
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living


7-Integrated environments are increasingly used because they are extremely practical and perfect for small houses

Loft-Container 20', Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Minimalist kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

8-Good lighting and organization leaves the area functional and clean.

Apartamento da Maria Rita, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Minimalist kitchen
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

9- Colored finishes bring much charm to the kitchen!

Apartamento no Campo Belo, Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Minimalist kitchen Ceramic Red
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração

Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração

10 Built-in lighting cabinets is an intelligent solution for the countertop.

homify Minimalist kitchen MDF White
homify

homify
homify
homify

11- The combination of black and white is a classic that goes very well even in kitchens.

Apartamento DE, Arquitetura 1 Arquitetura 1 Minimalist kitchen White
Arquitetura 1

Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1

12- Embedded furnaces will optimize the space and leave more area practice routine.

homify Minimalist kitchen Granite Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

13- Using a combination of unusual colors, such as yellow bench, make up a fun atmosphere to the environment.

Apartamento jovem casal, B+R Arquitetura B+R Arquitetura KitchenBench tops
B+R Arquitetura

B+R Arquitetura
B+R Arquitetura
B+R Arquitetura

14- Stylish and modern, this kitchen is simple and functional.

Casa R, Architrek Architrek Modern kitchen
Architrek

Architrek
Architrek
Architrek

15- Practical and sociable design with the coupled benches make the kitchen the ideal place to cook with friends.

Reforma de Cozinha - Florianópolis, Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores

16 Compact and attractive, the cupboards and cabinets help to organize the space and green tones in pale leave the pleasant and gracious.

Remodelação T4 . Bairro de Alvalade, Lisboa, atelier B-L atelier B-L Eclectic style kitchen
atelier B-L

atelier B-L
atelier B-L
atelier B-L

17- A simple and smart design is the key to the ideal kitchen. Thus, size does not matters!

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

18- Cabinets to the ceiling in varied sizes and colors leave the more dynamic environment.

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

19- How about a super compact kitchen? This creative idea hides a small kitchen in the closet.

Minicucina L 145 , LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME Mediterranean style kitchen Solid Wood Green
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

20-Board for cutting, expand your counter top as needed.

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Scandinavian style kitchen
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

21- Contrast between black and vibrant colors for a cheerful and modern kitchen.

Gelbe Küche, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Eclectic style kitchen
Berlin Interior Design

Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design

22- Organized, integrated and inventive. Wood goes very well with white, creating a harmonious and cozy atmosphere.

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

23- Smooth surfaces and a sophisticated design results in a minimalist and clean kitchen.

Devies Cook Company , Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon KitchenLighting
Txell Alarcon

Devies Cook Company

Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon

24- Bet on a decor that reflects your personality for a cozy home.

Apartamento Parque Butantã - 50m², Raphael Civille Arquitetura Raphael Civille Arquitetura Minimalist dining room
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

25- Kitchen and joined canopy in small homes will leave it practical and comprehensive.

Cozinha charmosa, Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Modern kitchen
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini—FICODesign

Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini—FICODesign
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign

26- Many drawers and shelves for efficient organization, coupled with good lighting and modern colors.

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Asenne Arquitetura

Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura

27- Niches for bottles and multi functional bench are indispensable in a kitchenette.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

28- Refrigerator built into niche will create organized and modern kitchen.

Cozinha, DecaZa Design DecaZa Design Modern kitchen MDF Multicolored
DecaZa Design

DecaZa Design
DecaZa Design
DecaZa Design

29- Bordered by the workbench, the transition from integrated environments is subtle and natural.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

30-A suitable lighting design makes the most intelligent environments. The light directed to the counter and diffuse into space in general, facilitates the different activities.

Campo Belo, Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design Minimalist kitchen
Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design

Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design
Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design
Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design

31- Have a classic atmosphere with clean and modern design elements.

Projeto R9, Estúdio 12b Estúdio 12b Modern kitchen
Estúdio 12b

Estúdio 12b
Estúdio 12b
Estúdio 12b

32- For a rustic style, neutral colors and natural finishes are essential.

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style kitchen
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

33- Direct-lighting and miscellaneous inserts, modern choices that leave the beautiful kitchen.

COZINHA PEQUENA E CHARMOSA, Rachel Avellar Interiores Rachel Avellar Interiores Modern kitchen Blue
Rachel Avellar Interiores

Rachel Avellar Interiores
Rachel Avellar Interiores
Rachel Avellar Interiores

34- If your kitchen is long, emphasize the depth to optimize space and ensure a feeling of spaciousness.

Cozinha Apartamento C|L, Humanize Arquitetura Humanize Arquitetura
Humanize Arquitetura

Humanize Arquitetura
Humanize Arquitetura
Humanize Arquitetura

35- Compact and integrated, the leap from kitchen and living room is bounded from the floor.

COZINHA, ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA Modern kitchen
ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA

ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA
ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA
ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA

36- Functional and smart bench based on masonry.

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

37- Affordable solutions create a caring atmosphere. Close the cabinet with curtain is an easy way to renew the air of your kitchen.

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Rustic style kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

38-The baseless counter creates a subtle and transparent limit.

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

39- Country look and DIY with rustic furniture and wooden crates.

Apartamento A+D, Estúdio 102 Estúdio 102 Modern kitchen
Estúdio 102

Estúdio 102
Estúdio 102
Estúdio 102

40- Lighting for all sides and hydraulic tile finish offers modern and wonderful cuisine!

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Get more kitchen designs from this link.

A Vibrant Seaside Apartment Inspiring Ideas for Mumbai Homes
Which one wil you go for?


