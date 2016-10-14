40 Great Ideas to Plan a Small Kitchen

We, at Homify, already know that most of our readers are keenly interested to know how to plan small spaces and thus, our professionals develop several such projects. No matter this topic is always going to be engaging and interesting as housing in big cities in modern times is becoming smaller. Thus, modern housing is definite, practical and efficient planning results. One of the most active rooms in the house that asks for too much convenience in our daily routine is the kitchen area. When we have a smaller area to draw such spaces then it takes a lot of time and breaking the head to develop functional and modern kitchen solutions, so planning well is the only solution.

When planned, a small kitchen becomes warm and can accommodate more people than we imagined. It becomes an easier place for operations and cooking. Now you must be considering what should be done at this time, here are some ideas:

In a small kitchen lighting is the utmost requirement and it is directly related to colors. Dark colors create a comfortable and warm room but require more elaborate lighting to prevent the environment from appearing congested. On the other hand, light colors in small space create a lively feel.

Another effective trick to bring a sense of spaciousness and volume to the area is to use a mirror to reflect and enhance the depth Or deploy a clean decoration so that the eyes do not get tired to watch the space. The organization is of paramount importance, since a disorganized kitchen is impractical and can even be stressful at the time to cook or clean, so it is interesting to systematize the most of the place of each object.

Focus should also be laid on accessories and organization of utensils. For food lover, it might be a big challenge as they carry so many devices and love to have them all in their sight. Think of intelligent system cabinets, drawers, shelves and other storage ideas. A nifty solution that will favor the space gain is to use movable accessories, shelves developed to suit complicated corners or folding doors are an excellent option.

Niches are a key player in contemporary interior architecture, in small environments can be embedded in the masonry, so as not to just stand out but save a lot of space. Thus, it serves not only to store, but also decorates the kitchen.

In the absence of length, enjoy full height, installing cabinets or shelves to the ceiling. This technique should be designed carefully so as not to cause a sense of shrinking ceilings. Whenever possible, have a built -in kitchen is a big plus. Check out examples of a perfect union between kitchen and dining room !

To better illustrate the points that we are dealing, in this article we will visit several small kitchens that are planned effectively, to prove that any environment has a lot of potential, regardless of their size. Come with us and be inspired to plan your next kitchen and make it in your favorite environment!