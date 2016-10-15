Your browser is out-of-date.

20 facades in 3D that will inspire you to design your dream home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa Meseta , Grow Arquitectos Grow Arquitectos Modern houses
With 3D facades, you can truly visualize the final look of a house and it is definitely a great advantage. While some might feel the final result will turn out to be very different, the truth is, with the evolving technology and software, the 3D facades done by designers turn out exactly as planned.

Here, we have some 3D facades to inspire you to create your dream house.

​The floor and garage are the protagonist

homify Minimalist houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

It’s a linear and simple façade distinguished by different shades. The use of color and textured materials, make this house utterly enviable. Just the outlook will coerce you to see what lies inside.

​Volumes on the second floor

homify Modern houses White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Studying the possible variables of lighting yields some great results and this house is the simple example of it. Just a little of diligence and the output is always astonishing.

​Modern garden

CASA CELAYA, Tectónico Tectónico Modern houses
Tectónico

Tectónico
Tectónico
Tectónico

In the rear façade of this house, you can clearly have a look at the most poised parts of the architecture and décor. Garden, pool, terrace, and adjacent areas, all go with this.

​Various materials on the façade

Casa Paraiso, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern houses
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

This house defines one of the most celebrated combination of building materials. Glass, wood, and lattice has been used here to create perfect harmony.

​A project with lots of glass

CASA BALCONES, Tectónico Tectónico Modern houses
Tectónico

Tectónico
Tectónico
Tectónico

You can denote it as a house with lots of glasses as the front wall of all the three storey are constructed out of close spaces.

​Study of volumes

Casa Camacho, AParquitectos AParquitectos Modern houses Concrete Multicolored
AParquitectos

AParquitectos
AParquitectos
AParquitectos

Call it a façade with varying volumes, some open and some closed, and all are located at different levels.


Different levels

Casa Camacho, AParquitectos AParquitectos Modern houses Wood Wood effect
AParquitectos

AParquitectos
AParquitectos
AParquitectos

A part of this façade is fully closed while the other runs in lattice. It goes a level below the street that opens on the withdrawal of the front building.

​Terrace Garden

Casa R08, Rotoarquitectura Rotoarquitectura Modern houses
Rotoarquitectura

Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura

The entire emphasis here is given to the terrace garden. The unusual color is working just perfect to highlight the terrace portion.

​Two-storey massing study

CaSA LINDA VISTA Design Process, CoRREA Arquitectos CoRREA Arquitectos Modern houses
CoRREA Arquitectos

CoRREA Arquitectos
CoRREA Arquitectos
CoRREA Arquitectos

The volume of the two-storey house is filled with excellent designs of walls and square windows. Enclosures and opening, everything is just perfect here.

​Stone Glass and wood

Privada Residencial, Estudio 289 Estudio 289 Minimalist houses
Estudio 289

Estudio 289
Estudio 289
Estudio 289

The combination of wood, stone, and glass is the realization of this project and the tiny magenta decors on the outer wall completes the project.

​An open faced

Casa Meseta , Grow Arquitectos Grow Arquitectos Modern houses
Grow Arquitectos

Grow Arquitectos
Grow Arquitectos
Grow Arquitectos

It’s a two storey house with a large terrace surrounded by flower beds, imparting enough room for outdoor fun.

​Low Expression

Casa 0316., Lozano Arquitectos Lozano Arquitectos Modern houses Concrete
Lozano Arquitectos

Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos

Minimum expression of volumes, sets this façade different from others. The designers would have some great thought about it. We can’t even overlook the experimental choice of garden setting by the side of the house.

​The shadows on the facades

Casa de Campo MM, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern houses Concrete Grey
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

The facade of the house is somewhat representing the shadows of the volume.

A linear construction

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Two plants in a linear setting, the glass plane alternated with woods is showcasing modern façade. Even the wooden board fitted on the front of the first floor is adding charm to the house.

Study Of Colors

Fachada MG-Ceibas-87, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern houses Slate Beige
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

Different colors and materials define this facade in elegance.

A large façade

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern houses
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

The size of the two plants standing just in front of the house, elongates the façade. The linear front of this house has accentuated the view of these tall and slender plants.

Discrete abroad

CASA-ME, CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion Modern houses Concrete White
CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion

CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion
CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion
CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion

If you are kind of a person, who want to keep things secret, this type of facade is ideal for you. There is no room to peep in with this deliberately covered front wall.

Volumes and transparency

Casa Mr, 21arquitectos 21arquitectos Minimalist houses
21arquitectos

21arquitectos
21arquitectos
21arquitectos

Large volume, transparent railing terraces and lots of glass, this house seems to be ultimate bliss weighing to this project.

Lighting and volume

Casa Manzano, Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Minimalist houses White
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

 A pleasant combination of lights and other material, we must say. The color as well as the front walls define the place with utmost elegance.

Glass panels and open space

Casa en Sierra Andina, Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Minimalist houses White
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

Focus on the ground and you will find it to be slightly elevated. The garage, living space, or the open space, everything is designed with perfect harmony.

Click here for more such ideas.

Which one of these 3D facades was your favourite?


