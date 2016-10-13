18 staircases with a stone and water garden, spectacular!

Designing stairs so that the space underneath isn’t wasted is a challenge that most designers and home owners face. Of course, storage is a solution, but it tends to crowd the area, especially in a small home. With the availability of modern materials that present versatility, there’s a trend towards using the space under the stair to add beauty to the home, through artistic or calming stone and water gardens.

We’ve highlighted 18 designs in this ideabook to give you inspiration to do something different with the space under your stairs.