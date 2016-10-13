10 Cozy Bedrooms to Daydream

Sleep. Sleep loose leg. Sleep during the day. Sleep at night. Sleep and waking to a dream that the world will be a little better. Sleep until the eyes open on their own, without the urgent alarm that calls the routine.

If we had to do a ranking of the pleasant things in life, the primary rank would definitely be given to Sleep. Laying over the bed and forgetting everything. Going to sleep, deep and restful, where one is disabled to release pressures, concerns, problems, and if you're lucky you will reach the magical dream worlds. In all this, much has to do with the bedroom. That intimate place in the house where we have our micro world for our personal or family retreat. In the bedroom, the bed is the star, and we spend a quarter of our day on it.