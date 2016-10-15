A Fashionable Home Radiating Elegance

Get ready to explore an exquisitely designed and decorated home in Italy today. Contemporary accents combine with vintage charm, subtle lavishness, and interesting pattern plays to create spaces which are functional as well as enchanting. Bold and lively colours pepper the residence randomly, while trendy and sometimes quirky furnishing blends style with comfort. Glass doors and windows make sure that the interiors receive ample sunlight, while elegant artificial lights hog all the attention during evenings. Rendered creatively by the architects at Plastudio, this home is a stunner!
The lavish use of pristine white and a peaked ceiling make this study nook a highly productive and serene space. A sleek and light-hued wall-mounted desk along with quirky white chairs prepare the scene for brainstorming, while a long window lets you admire the landscape outside during breaks. Slim, floating shelves on either side hold books and make for a practical touch, while a vibrant, multicoloured rug brightens up the serious space.
Thanks to a modish open plan layout, the living area looks expansive, bright and airy. The light-hued wooden floor offers cosy warmth, while the beige sectional ensures comfy seating. Vibrant cushions and throws add spice to the area, while a modern white wall accommodates both the TV as well as the sleek fireplace. We especially love the inviting window seat with a tall shelf of books right next to it. You can laze around here for hours with your favourite paperback or hardback, while sunlight and fresh air pours in.
Quirky but modish grey chairs in different sizes and with trendy backs, make the dining space perfect for all the members in the family. Arranged around a sleek wooden table under a trio of large and chic black lamps, the chairs contribute to pleasurable mealtimes.
Polka dots in different sizes and different shades of pink deck the walls and ceiling of this pretty, feminine bedroom for an exotic visual impact. The study nook is equipped with a smart pink and white chair, while a compact desk and slim shelves cater to storage and study requirements.
A large wrought iron bed adorned with plush white and textured bedding make this bedroom a pleasing sanctuary of sorts. Neat white walls complement the light wooden floor nicely, while a rustic white bench flaunts a faux fur throw for a subtle, lavish appeal. Floral patterns on the dark and contrasting wallpaper and a quaint array of uniformly framed photographs add visual interest here.
Mirrors of different shapes and sizes with golden frames infuse this bathroom with luxurious vintage charm. What a wonderful way to unite aesthetics with functionality! Cabinets under the sink offer adequate storage here.
Gorgeous golden and beautifully patterned tiles clad the wall behind the fashionable WC in the same bathroom, for a look that stuns. The reflective nature of the tiles lends the illusion of spaciousness and jazz up the bathroom too. A sensible niche with a glass shelf creating two separate compartments holds decorative displays, while the wooden floor promises cosiness.
