A Fashionable Home Radiating Elegance

Gorgeous golden and beautifully patterned tiles clad the wall behind the fashionable WC in the same bathroom, for a look that stuns. The reflective nature of the tiles lends the illusion of spaciousness and jazz up the bathroom too. A sensible niche with a glass shelf creating two separate compartments holds decorative displays, while the wooden floor promises cosiness.

What an innovative, artistic, trendy and individualistic home, isn’t it! Check out another tour for more inspiration - A Fascinating Modern Villa with Exceptional Furnishing.