Before and after: 5 renovations to copy

The renewal of a department is never easy. The possibilities are many and you have to have a very clear plan and yet simple head for architects and designers to help us. The first 3 questions to should ask include:
1. What do you really need? Are you going to welcome a baby? Another bathroom needed or there is a need of larger kitchen? Needs vary for everyone.
2. Do I have enough space? Sometimes space management becomes difficult, especially if you are living in an apartment.
3. What is my budget? Knowing budget is the key to start
Once you have these points clear in your mind, you can start the project. Today we are going to show you 5 different transformation that will inspire you. Learn them and get to work!
The project involved the complete demolition of the interior walls, with consequent eagerness for designers who had free will to design. Here is the entrance of the house, with the kitchen at the bottom and living in the foreground. The new proposal starts from curves, shapes and dynamic movements of roof and walls.
The demolition of the walls allows rethinking the spaces. In the first image, we can see the first phase of work and the next fine finish.
The living area ends up being a very bright atmosphere, thanks to the clear floor, white walls, and white LED lighting also. The goal was just that: create an impression of more light and space efficiency.
For this transformation, the design remodeling project manager had to take into account the structural engineering and plant building that uses minimal apartment space and works fine. The drawings shows how the property was subdivided before the renovations: kitchen and living with a common balcony, overlooking the city, were separated by a wall; when entering a corridor with a double door that allowed access to the single bathroom and the bedroom.
The new plan rather focuses on the block bath, developing two separate toilets solution: the first with a bathtub and the second with a shower of 90 x 90 cm. In the central block, a small pantry was also spared. The living room and kitchen were integrated into an open space that serves as a dining and entertainment area and TV as well.
With the above two images, we show the renovation of a house that was falling apart, abandoned and stood amidst beautiful green space. The new living large French doors that open onto the garden earned accolades and helped to connect the interior with the exterior landscape. This provides plenty of natural light so that the entire house became more bright and comfortable.
The high ceilings and wooden floor make the atmosphere cozy, warm and modern at once.
The fourth project in this list shows the interiors of a home depicting the before and after scenes. What used to be a common and narrow corridor earlier became another large and useful walkway gallery. Apart from this, the renovators have also built a custom closet, fully adhered to the wall. The structure consists of a set of doors and shelves, discreet style, and simple that maintains order and neatness of the environment.
The integrated, clean, clear and elegant cuisine area was developed in the side wall of the living.
All white and sober decor combined with the impeccable wood floor leave a long lasting impression. Opening a small panel screen window provides natural light to complete the renovation.
The latest project of renovation is remodeling a house of 60 square meters which is used as private accommodation for rent, Airbnb, located in Turin, Italy. The house has everything you need for a couple of tourists wanting to visit the city and feel at ease while staying. An interesting feature is the historic character of the house: 3 vaults 1905 that were used to separate the house into 3 separate areas.
To understand this project, it is necessary to analyze the plans. The vertical section clearly shows 3 vaults housing horizontal distribution.
The new plan proposes a different distribution of space where 2/3 of the house was used as living room, while the remaining third is used for bedroom and bathroom. We hope you liked these transformation ideas.
For more such insights, stay tuned to us and head over to this guide to see another major transformation project.