Before and after: 5 renovations to copy

The renewal of a department is never easy. The possibilities are many and you have to have a very clear plan and yet simple head for architects and designers to help us. The first 3 questions to should ask include:

1. What do you really need? Are you going to welcome a baby? Another bathroom needed or there is a need of larger kitchen? Needs vary for everyone.

2. Do I have enough space? Sometimes space management becomes difficult, especially if you are living in an apartment.

3. What is my budget? Knowing budget is the key to start

Once you have these points clear in your mind, you can start the project. Today we are going to show you 5 different transformation that will inspire you. Learn them and get to work!