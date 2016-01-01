Colourful homes with budget swimming pools

Who can resist a refreshing dip in a swimming pool on a hot sultry dry? The inviting view of shimmering blue water soothes and calms the mind so guests prefer to congregate around swimming pools. Though swimming pools are expensive to maintain the pleasure that they give are worth the expense. Setting up either an indoor or outdoor swimming pool depends upon several factors so it is advisable to take the advice of experts before making an investment. Here are some inspiring pool ideas that can add style and class to your home or backyard and will leave your family awestruck and delighted.
Pretty pink exteriors and warm yellow sitting area need colourful surroundings to compliment the atmosphere. The designers of this pool have given the swimming a curvaceous shape like English alphabet B and have artistically placed flower pots close to it for a tropical atmosphere. Located close the sit-out the pool is perfect for pool parties during summer season as a large barbecue and table would suffice. Want to make the pool more interesting? Add a cement slide to it for children so they can slide into the pool and enjoy the water park like effect.
The rectangular design of the pool and glass tiled layout of the space leading to it show how clever designing and use of materials can make even the dullest backyards delightful. Located right next to the dining area and visible from different locations of the house, the pool is always within view of people and safe for children and pets. Designers have given serenity to the pool with light blue tiled interiors and have created a separate changing area so swimmers need not walk through the house to change.
This temperature controlled wellness pool uncluttered by landscaping and any other distractions is the perfect
retreat for a suburban home. Lifted slightly above ground and completely surrounded by stone floor and walls it provides complete privacy from prying eyes. The enchanting spiral blue glass and metal stairs descending to the underground pool creates a fairy tale like effect. Though it is a subterranean pool the structure has been designed in such a way that sunshine reaches every nook and cranny of the room.
This above ground kiddie pool with stone deck surrounding it has been built with three depth levels so that there are no chances of kids or pets drowning in it. Designed entirely out of stone and surrounded by greenery, the swimming pool is ideal for children during hot tropical summers. Pretty white toadstools and white cane chairs designed like flowers are perfect for sitting around the pool and enjoying long chats in the evening.
Nothing can be more pleasing than a soothing swimming pool in the backyard that cools the atmosphere after a sweltering tropical day. Whether the family is sitting in the upstairs patio or downstairs they can enjoy the cool breeze from this delightful above ground pool. Shaped like English alphabet D this outdoor pool lets swimmers enjoy the elements and also stay in touch with the house.
Besides enhancing the look of the backyard a landscaped swimming pool also makes the surroundings relaxing and serene. A professional landscape artist can add grass, stones and small flowering trees around the pool along with recessed lights to give it a magical atmosphere at night. If getting a landscape artist is an expensive exercise then use imagination to decorate the patio with cobbled stones and plant flowering shrubbery around the pool to give privacy to swimmers. Wooden deck is ideal for relaxing after a long swim as a long towel will suffice to lie down and soak up the sun.
This classic in-ground swimming pool designed like a mountain cave pool is breathtaking. Built in the classic square design the pool has stone ledge running along its entire length to hold aromatherapy oil bottles and salts for easy use. Placing scented candles around the temperature controlled pool’s wide rim then sinking into the warm scented water relaxes both mind and body. Relax after a rough day at work from migraine or stress by sinking into a pool of warm aromatic water mixed with basil, rosemary, juniper or sage.
The shimmering water of this long pool below ground pool looks inviting in all seasons with landscaped garden on one side and long wooden deck with deck chairs on the patio side. Though the pool does not have sun umbrella or awning around the pool, it does have a bar just inside the glassed patio. Guests can enjoy a swim or just relax on deck chairs around the pool during parties and sip their drinks.
Want to view some more delightful pool and spa designs by our designers? They explore these ideas.