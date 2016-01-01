Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Colourful homes with budget swimming pools

Rita Deo Rita Deo
Pool & Wellness Area with Spiral Staircase, London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Modern pool
Loading admin actions …

Who can resist a refreshing dip in a swimming pool on a hot sultry dry? The inviting view of shimmering blue water soothes and calms the mind so guests prefer to congregate around   swimming pools. Though swimming pools are expensive to maintain the pleasure that they give are worth the expense. Setting up either an indoor or outdoor swimming pool depends upon several factors so it is advisable to take the advice of experts before making an investment. Here are some inspiring pool ideas that can add style and class to your home or backyard and will leave your family awestruck and delighted.

Colourful pool for a colourful home

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Pretty pink exteriors and warm yellow sitting area need colourful surroundings to compliment the atmosphere. The designers of this pool have given the swimming a curvaceous shape like English alphabet B and have artistically placed flower pots close to it for a tropical atmosphere. Located close the sit-out the pool is perfect for pool parties during summer season as a large barbecue and table would suffice. Want to make the pool more interesting? Add a cement slide to it for children so they can slide into the pool and enjoy the water park like effect.

Delightful Mediterranean pool

CASA PAULIN, Cambio De Plano Cambio De Plano Modern pool
Cambio De Plano

Cambio De Plano
Cambio De Plano
Cambio De Plano

The rectangular design of the pool and glass tiled layout of the space leading to it show how clever designing and use of materials can make even the dullest backyards delightful. Located right next to the dining area and visible from different locations of the house, the pool is always within view of people and safe for children and pets. Designers have given serenity to the pool with light blue tiled interiors and have created a separate changing area so swimmers need not walk through the house to change.

Subterranian underground pool

Pool & Wellness Area with Spiral Staircase, London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Modern pool
London Swimming Pool Company

Pool & Wellness Area with Spiral Staircase

London Swimming Pool Company
London Swimming Pool Company
London Swimming Pool Company

This temperature controlled wellness pool uncluttered by landscaping and any other distractions is the perfect
retreat for a suburban home. Lifted slightly above ground and completely surrounded by stone floor and walls it provides complete privacy from prying eyes. The enchanting spiral blue glass and metal stairs descending to the underground pool creates a fairy tale like effect. Though it is a subterranean pool the structure has been designed in such a way that sunshine reaches every nook and cranny of the room.

Delightful backyard kiddie pool

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

This above ground kiddie pool with stone deck surrounding it has been built with three depth levels so that there are no chances of kids or pets drowning in it. Designed entirely out of stone and surrounded by greenery, the swimming pool is ideal for children during hot tropical summers. Pretty white toadstools and white cane chairs designed like flowers are perfect for sitting around the pool and enjoying long chats in the evening.

Veranda pool for cool evenings

Casa CP78, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Nothing can be more pleasing than a soothing swimming pool in the backyard that cools the atmosphere after a sweltering tropical day. Whether the family is sitting in the upstairs patio or downstairs they can enjoy the cool breeze from this delightful above ground pool. Shaped like English alphabet D this outdoor pool lets swimmers enjoy the elements and also stay in touch with the house.

Wooden deck and landscaped surroundings

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Modern pool
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

Besides enhancing the look of the  backyard a landscaped swimming pool also makes the surroundings relaxing and serene. A professional landscape artist can add grass, stones and small flowering trees around the pool along with recessed lights to give it a magical atmosphere at night. If getting a landscape artist is an expensive exercise then use imagination to decorate the patio with cobbled stones and plant flowering shrubbery around the pool to give privacy to swimmers. Wooden deck is ideal for relaxing after a long swim as a long towel will suffice to lie down and soak up the sun.


Aroma therapy for royalty

Piscina coperta di Casa del Vescovo, Francesco Della Femina Francesco Della Femina Mediterranean style pool
Francesco Della Femina

Francesco Della Femina
Francesco Della Femina
Francesco Della Femina

This classic in-ground swimming pool designed like a mountain cave pool is breathtaking. Built in the classic square design the pool has stone ledge running along its entire length to hold aromatherapy oil bottles and salts for easy use. Placing scented candles around the temperature controlled pool’s wide rim then sinking into the warm scented water relaxes both mind and body. Relax after a rough day at work from migraine or stress by sinking into a pool of warm aromatic water mixed with basil, rosemary, juniper or sage.

Shimmering serenity amidst a crowded city

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern pool Tiles Blue
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

The shimmering water of this long pool below ground pool looks inviting in all seasons with landscaped garden on one side and long wooden deck with deck chairs on the patio side. Though the pool does not have sun umbrella or awning around the pool, it does have a bar just inside the glassed patio. Guests can enjoy a swim or just relax on deck chairs around the pool during parties and sip their drinks.

Want to view some more delightful pool and spa designs by our designers? They explore these ideas.

​A splendid house with lavish displays


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks