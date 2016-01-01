Colourful homes with budget swimming pools

The shimmering water of this long pool below ground pool looks inviting in all seasons with landscaped garden on one side and long wooden deck with deck chairs on the patio side. Though the pool does not have sun umbrella or awning around the pool, it does have a bar just inside the glassed patio. Guests can enjoy a swim or just relax on deck chairs around the pool during parties and sip their drinks.

Want to view some more delightful pool and spa designs by our designers? They explore these ideas.