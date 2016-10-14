Your browser is out-of-date.

26 DIY Tips to Improve Your House

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Kangan Arora @ Heal's, FLOOR_STORY FLOOR_STORY Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Loading admin actions …

DIY home improvement has been just fantastic as anyone with any skill set can go with it. Not all, but there are at least a few projects that can always be done wonderfully. So, let us help you with those niggly-little jobs:

Follow the Sequence

경기도 과천시 원문동 래미안슈르 43평형, MID 먹줄 MID 먹줄 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
MID 먹줄

MID 먹줄
MID 먹줄
MID 먹줄

Before you start with the job, make sure you are following the right sequence. Make sure the walls are done; else you will end up ruining your floor.

Don’t Wash it too often

Comedores, Ociohogar Ociohogar Dining roomTables
Ociohogar

Ociohogar
Ociohogar
Ociohogar

Painting can be really daunting and if you are giving it a try yourself, this one trick can be fruitful. When you paint the wall, don’t wash the rollers and brushes after every coat. Instead, wrap them in cling film to keep them moist.

Squeaky Doors

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished Modern Doors Ltd Windows & doors Doors Engineered Wood Wood effect
Modern Doors Ltd

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished

Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd

Noisy doors can be so annoying and can even disrupt your sleep. 

Paints on the Skin

Isis Leoline Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Leoline

Isis

Leoline
Leoline
Leoline

While painting, there can be the chance of a few drops of it on your skin. To get rid of it, use baby oils.

Prevent Paint Fumes

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Overbearing paint fumes can be troublesome and if you want to avoid the spill, add a little bit of vanilla extract to it.

Paint Spills

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Old paint spills can be difficult to rub off from any surface and if you want to save time, rub linseed oil on them.


Rug Gripper

Kangan Arora - Weft FLOOR_STORY Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
FLOOR_STORY

Kangan Arora—Weft

FLOOR_STORY
FLOOR_STORY
FLOOR_STORY

Looking for a rug gripper? Double sided tape will serve the purpose.

Cutting down Delicate Fabrics

Monochromes Sinclair Till Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Sinclair Till

Monochromes

Sinclair Till
Sinclair Till
Sinclair Till

Delicate fabrics can be difficult to cut and if you really want it to be a fast and smooth process, dip the scissors into boiling water.

Dripping Tap

Bathroom Temza design and build BathroomSinks
Temza design and build

Bathroom

Temza design and build
Temza design and build
Temza design and build

Just attaching a dental floss to the dripping tap can save you a lot of hassle. Insert into the plug hole and it will directly bring the water down.

Creating Stencils

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill homify BathroomSinks
homify

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill

homify
homify
homify

Masking tape can act perfectly when it comes to creating stencils. It can work anywhere without leaving any mark.

Decking Stain Applicator

Bona Decking System, Bona Bona Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
Bona

Bona
Bona
Bona

A regular broom can act as the right substitute for deck stain applicator. So, you really don’t need to buy one.

Chalk Pens

Make any smooth, low porosity surface dry erase. Clear Erase is transparent, so underlying colour and pattern shine through. Apply like paint. Tektura Wallcoverings Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
Tektura Wallcoverings

Make any smooth, low porosity surface dry erase. Clear Erase is transparent, so underlying colour and pattern shine through. Apply like paint.

Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

Use the chalk pens to create temporary murals on the mirrors. A perfect option for adding fun in the kid’s room.

​Prevent the Paint Drip

Produkte und Neuheiten, Design Manufaktur GmbH Design Manufaktur GmbH Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
Design Manufaktur GmbH

Design Manufaktur GmbH
Design Manufaktur GmbH
Design Manufaktur GmbH

To prevent the paint drips add glue and a paper plate in the bottom of the paint cans.

Hide the Scratch

Old White Oak Dark Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Quick-Step

Old White Oak Dark

Quick-Step
Quick-Step
Quick-Step

Apply shoe polish and strong coffee on the dark wood furniture to hide the scratches.

Tighten the Screw

Products, Maze Interior Maze Interior Corridor, hallway & stairs Clothes hooks & stands
Maze Interior

Products

Maze Interior
Maze Interior
Maze Interior

To make sure the screws are not undone add a drop a nail varnish before you finish tightening it.

Heatproof Paint

Radiators , Stelrad Stelrad Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Stelrad

Radiators

Stelrad
Stelrad
Stelrad

Old radiators can be added to the heatproof paint and now you can avail it in the aerosol form.

Troubling Nails

Farmhouse Ivory 9 Drawer Chest The Cotswold Company Living roomStorage
The Cotswold Company

Farmhouse Ivory 9 Drawer Chest

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Having a problem with hammering the nail, rub the tips with a little soap.

Wood Dents

Vintage House Coruna, Vintage House Coruna Vintage House Coruna Living roomStorage
Vintage House Coruna

Vintage House Coruna

Vintage House Coruna
Vintage House Coruna
Vintage House Coruna

Add some water, lay down a brown paper and iron it to shun away the paints from unpolished woods.

Storing Paints

Caterina Ikat Wing Chair, A Rum Fellow A Rum Fellow Living roomSofas & armchairs
A Rum Fellow

Caterina Ikat Wing Chair

A Rum Fellow
A Rum Fellow
A Rum Fellow

To keep your paint usable for a long time, add a couple of methylated spirits before placing the lid.

Safety Comes First

Painted kitchen, Clachan Wood Clachan Wood KitchenCabinets & shelves
Clachan Wood

Painted kitchen

Clachan Wood
Clachan Wood
Clachan Wood

Turn off your electronics, no matter what DIY task you are following.

Keep a Torch

Torch S1, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ BedroomLighting
Sylvain WILLENZ

Sylvain WILLENZ
Sylvain WILLENZ
Sylvain WILLENZ

Keep an easily reachable torch in case something comes across.

Rat Trap

Adamson Doors Adamson Doors Windows & doors Doors Wood White
Adamson Doors

Adamson Doors

Adamson Doors
Adamson Doors
Adamson Doors

A spring-powered rat trap makes the door close automatically. Just keep it closely mounted to the back.

DIY Cleaners

Charnwood Country 4 Multi Fuel / Wood Burning Defra Approved Stove Direct Stoves Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Direct Stoves

Charnwood Country 4 Multi Fuel / Wood Burning Defra Approved Stove

Direct Stoves
Direct Stoves
Direct Stoves

Scrunched up newspaper, dipped in vinegar, if mixed with ash can be used as a dish cleaner as well as a wood burner glass.

Avid Gardening

Scandinavian eating 99chairs Dining roomTables
99chairs

Scandinavian eating

99chairs
99chairs
99chairs

Utilize the old kitchen funnels for the gardening purpose, just like this image.

Floor Protectors

Landscaping and Garden Storage, Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Garden Furniture
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

Landscaping and Garden Storage

Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

On an even surface, place a floor protector to make space for chairs and tables.

Call the Professionals

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
LA Hally Architect

House in Chandlers Ford II

LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect

For the left over, you better call the professionals.

Which one of these DIY tips are you going to try out?


