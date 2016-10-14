26 DIY Tips to Improve Your House

DIY home improvement has been just fantastic as anyone with any skill set can go with it. Not all, but there are at least a few projects that can always be done wonderfully. So, let us help you with those niggly-little jobs:
Before you start with the job, make sure you are following the right sequence. Make sure the walls are done; else you will end up ruining your floor.
Painting can be really daunting and if you are giving it a try yourself, this one trick can be fruitful. When you paint the wall, don’t wash the rollers and brushes after every coat. Instead, wrap them in cling film to keep them moist.
Noisy doors can be so annoying and can even disrupt your sleep.
While painting, there can be the chance of a few drops of it on your skin. To get rid of it, use baby oils.
Overbearing paint fumes can be troublesome and if you want to avoid the spill, add a little bit of vanilla extract to it.
Old paint spills can be difficult to rub off from any surface and if you want to save time, rub linseed oil on them.
Looking for a rug gripper? Double sided tape will serve the purpose.
Delicate fabrics can be difficult to cut and if you really want it to be a fast and smooth process, dip the scissors into boiling water.
Just attaching a dental floss to the dripping tap can save you a lot of hassle. Insert into the plug hole and it will directly bring the water down.
Masking tape can act perfectly when it comes to creating stencils. It can work anywhere without leaving any mark.
A regular broom can act as the right substitute for deck stain applicator. So, you really don’t need to buy one.
Use the chalk pens to create temporary murals on the mirrors. A perfect option for adding fun in the kid’s room.
To prevent the paint drips add glue and a paper plate in the bottom of the paint cans.
Apply shoe polish and strong coffee on the dark wood furniture to hide the scratches.
To make sure the screws are not undone add a drop a nail varnish before you finish tightening it.
Old radiators can be added to the heatproof paint and now you can avail it in the aerosol form.
Having a problem with hammering the nail, rub the tips with a little soap.
Add some water, lay down a brown paper and iron it to shun away the paints from unpolished woods.
To keep your paint usable for a long time, add a couple of methylated spirits before placing the lid.
Turn off your electronics, no matter what DIY task you are following.
Keep an easily reachable torch in case something comes across.
A spring-powered rat trap makes the door close automatically. Just keep it closely mounted to the back.
Scrunched up newspaper, dipped in vinegar, if mixed with ash can be used as a dish cleaner as well as a wood burner glass.
Utilize the old kitchen funnels for the gardening purpose, just like this image.
On an even surface, place a floor protector to make space for chairs and tables.
For the left over, you better call the professionals.
