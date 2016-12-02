10 Best Pooja room designs for harmony and energy

The Pooja Room is the most soothing region of the house which helps one to forget the pressures of material world and family responsibilities and just immerse onself in meditation and prayer. Everyone seeks a tiny corner or room in the house where they are not likely to be disturbed under any circumstances so that they can use this region to engage in peaceful interactions with higher beings.
Here are 10 Pooja Rooms that have been aesthetically designed for meeting needs of worship spaces that bring tranquillity and spirituality to the family home.
Wood and marble have contributed to the creation of this beautiful temple style pooja area evoking peace and harmony. Every section of this pooja room has been designed with care and devotion which is visible in the lovely carved elephants on the pedestal and awning of the main altar. The high roof and brass bell that can be rung as soon as one enters the room creates the perfect ambience for prayer.
When you want to have a unique section for keeping the holy idols this ready made marble structure designed like a temple provides the ideal setting. These kinds of ready made mini temple structures are available across the nation that are fashioned out of durable materials like wood, natural stone and even plaster of Paris which can be custom designed to suit buyer’s sense of aesthetics and design. This beautiful temple set on a wide granite counter is permanent fixed to the counter to prevent it from slipping away and the smart pull out shelf before is for lighting diyas and incense sticks.
The doors of this pooja room are designed like genuine temple doors with intricate carvings on their surface and also on the frame. Twin level combination of cabinet and drawer has been fixed in an attractive semicircular design around the main altar designed out a single wide panel of wood. Curved panels of wood over the ceiling are fitted with lovely lights that create a glowing atmosphere in the region.
Marble lattice work at the rear gives a unique finish to this tiny pooja room of subtle patterns and neutral tones. Single pedestal created out of wood with natural stone counter adds to the beauty of fabric finished walls accents. Ceiling with recessed lights and metal lamps have enhanced the beauty of this eclectic pooja corner.
We love this enchanting pooja room comprising of carved wood panels and pillars that have been fitted into the walls. Single bright light within the dark wood ceiling panel is enough to brighten up the entire room.
The pooja region here has been cleverly designed within two panels of wood and has been given a lovely backdrop of tinted glass and wood which allows sunlight to filter into the region at first light.
Correct location of a pooja area holds a lot of significance in Indian homes as wrong location is said to cause disharmony and financial problems for the resident family. So if a room is not available in the right location then this form of pooja mandir that can be fixed into the wall in an ideal location for daily prayers and offerings. Sufficient space has been provided around the silver structure that is large enough to hold family gods and other paraphernalia required for pooja.
We have here a spacious pooja room that is built in a secluded corner of the house for peace meditation. Luminous yellow backdrop and metal wall decorations and brass bell add to the charm of this pooja room fashioned out of wood and ceramic floor tiles.
Even though most Indian families have a long line of family gods that they like to offer prayers to on a daily basis, it is considered incomplete without offering them first to Ganesha. Most students studying far away from home prefer to carry along their favourite idol of the lord to seek his blessings in all their endeavors. Here is a beautiful idol of the lord in a dancing position set within a simple wall panel that serves as a pooja area.
This breathtaking piece of art in the form of carved wooden pooja mandir is truly a masterpiece that is only a part of family heirlooms. It has been placed close to the window to ensure that first rays of sunlight shine upon the altar when it rises from the east. Fashioned like a temple the top structure has been designed out of marble to give it a lovely facade.
