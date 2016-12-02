10 Best Pooja room designs for harmony and energy

The Pooja Room is the most soothing region of the house which helps one to forget the pressures of material world and family responsibilities and just immerse onself in meditation and prayer. Everyone seeks a tiny corner or room in the house where they are not likely to be disturbed under any circumstances so that they can use this region to engage in peaceful interactions with higher beings.

Here are 10 Pooja Rooms that have been aesthetically designed for meeting needs of worship spaces that bring tranquillity and spirituality to the family home.