​Wood and Stone – A wonderful combination!

Exotisches Vintage-Waschbecken fürs Bad, Guru-Shop Guru-Shop BathroomSinks
Wood and stone are indeed made for each other. This eternal combination has been popular for decades and centuries. And even for the generations to come, it will continue to bestow its charm in new and contemporary ways. The smoothness of wood is well balanced by the rocky textures of stone which gives it a unique charm. Enlisted here are few mind blowing patters that will further strengthen your belief in this beautiful pair.

Engaging exteriors

Casa Toscana em Serra Negra, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Country style houses
This exterior design exemplifies the use of wood and stone in a perfect country style manner. The grandiosity of the place is enhanced by the use of pale pink stone walls that impart an organic touch to the house. To complement the monotonous design, the doors and windows are made from dark tinted wooden frames. Not only do they showcase a strong bond amongst themselves, but along with the green surroundings, bring freshness and agility in the area.

Asian sink

Exotisches Vintage-Waschbecken fürs Bad, Guru-Shop Guru-Shop BathroomSinks
Designed by Guru-Shop gmbh, furniture and accesories in Germany, this is a typical example of wood and stone combination. This design has been and is still used in many households. With a sleek storage space underneath, this marble sink and the platform project the whole thing as one single unit. This captivating design is perfect for a countryside or rustic room. The sleek metal tap and a creative napkin holder on the side, gives it a contemporary flair. 

Scandinavian table lamp

Stick Lamp Teal homify Study/officeLighting
This quirky design brings together three best friends; wood, stone and metal. The USP of this product is its simplicity and strength. The mere combination of a well tapered marble, a strong wooden piece and a painted lamp shade leads to the formation of an absolute masterpiece. This lamp goes well with most of the interiors and makes you believe that ‘Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication’.

Country style bedroom

Oakland Bedroom Collection The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom Wood
The harmonious blend of stone and wood keeps the natural charm of the place perfectly intact. A single stone wall sets off the entire collection of inherited objects that impart an earthy feel to the room. The thoughtful inclusion of other natural objects like potted plants and brown rug invoke a sense of warmth and coziness in the area and makes it an ideal lounging destination.

The rustic flair

CO2 Collection aus Teakholz, SPA Ambiente SPA Ambiente BathroomSinks
On the similar lines as the above bathroom accessory, this creative design is another beautiful combination of wood and stone. Unlike the usual storage, this pattern is based on open shelving that is, as you can see, a highly impressive and functional twist to the conventional designs. The use of similar colours on the walls and the stones further deepens the effect of wood and wooden cabinets. The use of charcoal granite on the wall and light stone for the sink gives due credit to every element and makes them unique in their own special way.

Lustrous

Golden Tiger's Eye, Stonesmiths - Redefining Stoneage Stonesmiths - Redefining Stoneage Dining roomTables
Golden Tiger's Eye

Highly impressive and lustrous, this table has been crafted using a metamorphic rock called as The Tiger’s Eye. It is a semiprecious gemstone that is quite popular in the United States, Australia and Africa. The golden brown colour along with the sleek cabinets makes a charming wooden accent for your living room. Paired with slant lighting and delicate collectibles, this table radiates an impeccable finish.  It is a perfect decorative item for a rustic or country style home as it brings energy and positivity in the area. With a classic stance and a distinct charm, this table will be a great selection for your house.


The lounging effect

Casa de Campo - Ibiúna, Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
This is a classic conservatory that is richly enveloped and accentuated by the apt use of stone and wood. This combination along with the green landscape creates a brilliant frame. The balcony has wooden furniture that is crafted using high quality teak or oak wood and comes with a flawless and lustrous finish. The stone used here is solid marble that comes in a muted shade pattern. This place is indeed a wonderful spot to enjoy a book in the company of a sun kissed afternoon and fresh flowery scents.

Struck by the Grandeur!

Casa Toscana em Serra Negra, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Country style dining room
“Love at first sight”! Yes, this place will actually leave you amazed with its superior beauty and grandiosity. It is hard to believe that a perfect blend of wood and stone can create such an architectural wonder. The wooden cathedral ceiling and huge stone walls converts this dream into a reality. Not to forget, the stupendous chandelier and the subtle dining table that imbues a warm and cozy personal touch in the area.

Seeking more ideas on home decor related to wood? Here's an ideabook that you shouldn't miss out : A splendid home among the woods 

Did you like these out of the box ideas that combine wood and stone? Let us know in the comments below. 


