8 ​Inventive ideas for super small spaces

Keeping a small kitchen clutter free and organized is not an easy job at all. It requires a lot of time and energy to keep everything prim and proper in a small confined area. So, here is a very smart idea that makes use of the wall space and helps you create a closed pantry and storage section for a highly organized and finished look. This wooden design makes use of drawers, spice racks and cabinets inside the closet to place everything properly. It also has enough space for microwave and extra supplies. Basically, the whole of your kitchen is now assimilated in one huge closet.

