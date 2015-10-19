8 ​Inventive ideas for super small spaces

The size of your dream apartment might depend majorly on the budget, but its decoration and furnishing is still in your control. Accentuating a large space has never been an issue, but applying the same to smaller areas is highly painstaking and thought provoking. This article brings to light some inventive and ingenious ideas that help in better utilization of smaller areas.
Not many people realize the importance of vertical spaces and loft areas. In smaller apartments where width is a concern, you should take maximum advantage of the vertical height. For instance, this rustic bedroom has completely eliminated the need of an extra bookshelf by employing a strategic and selective placement of open shelves on the wall. This artful design does not obstruct the look of the charming bed, instead makes itself comfortable in the rustic décor.
True to its name, this is an absolutely useful idea that saves you a lot of space. Now you do not need to have an extra space in your garage as you can store the bicycles vertically. Designed by Homology, online shops in France, this interesting space saving technique can also act as an easy embellishment for filling up plain and sterile walls. With the help of a sturdy wall hanger you can now organize your bicycles in a much graceful and elegant manner.
The immense creativity of the designers can be clearly seen in this simple yet fitting design of a sturdy dining table. This dining area is built in much less space than its contemporaries. The uniqueness of this design lies in the overlapping comfort. The wall mounted platform not only serves as an unconventional seating area, but gets easily overlapped with the table when not in use. The chairs are further moved under the table to make extra room for movement. This is a fabulous idea for city dwellers as it carves a perfect balance between functionality and class.
A huge wooden centre table can be a little too much for a smaller area. Here we bring you an incredible idea that is not only visually adept but also very space efficient. A rolling centre table! How does that sound? To be honest, this sunken design of a coffee table is well thought of and very well executed. You can place it in the living area to impress your guests and when not in use you can just push it under the dining table or closet area to create extra space. How cool is that!
Keeping a small kitchen clutter free and organized is not an easy job at all. It requires a lot of time and energy to keep everything prim and proper in a small confined area. So, here is a very smart idea that makes use of the wall space and helps you create a closed pantry and storage section for a highly organized and finished look. This wooden design makes use of drawers, spice racks and cabinets inside the closet to place everything properly. It also has enough space for microwave and extra supplies. Basically, the whole of your kitchen is now assimilated in one huge closet.
Experiencing space crunch in a small apartment? Here's an ideabook that can come in really handy : 8 small apartment kitchen ideas
Perfect for a studio apartment of cosmopolitan cities, this design has all it takes to make a comfortable house. The stylish design and inclusive storage area exudes a very homely feel that is indeed a great source of inspiration. What totally blew our mind is the ingenious use of the drawer to make a stepping stone for climbing over the cozy bed.
A modern take on the traditional study area, this creative design is highly sophisticated and space efficient. Built as a wall mounted shelf, this foldable office is sleek and comes with a glossy mica finish. This wooden desk can be easily unfolded during work and can be folded back to a wall hanging after you sign off for the day.
Multipurpose furniture is nothing less than a blessing for small house owners. With the advent of technology, a lot of new and creative designs are now made available to you. This gorgeous chair not only has a creative display, but also functions as a love seat and a laptop stand at the same time. You can further accentuate the look of the area with matching or contrasting cushions. It saves you the hassle of buying a separate laptop stand.