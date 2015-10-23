​Home decor inspired from the 60’s

This area makes us remember the popular TV series, the 70’s show. Similar vibe, similar furniture and the same décor, this design is an exact recreation of those bygone eras. Even the smallest elements are in perfect harmony with each other. A bright contrast is created by the red and green couches that sit in the wide spread living room. A sleek centre table rests boldly on the contrasting carpet. This room is designed for those big late night parties and fun moments with friends. It brings back a lot of memories and can therefore be an ideal source of inspiration.

Inspired by this lounge room and looking for more ideas? Needn't worry, here's an ideabook that will guide you the best : Lavish lounge rooms