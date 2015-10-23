​Home decor inspired from the 60’s

The retro style is often associated with traditional beliefs and classic designs. Interior décor and styling were not common terms at that point in time which reinstates the fact that how things were kept simple and straightforward. Even space was never an issue back then and this is the reason why people never thought of space saving or compact furniture. But is it possible to recreate these designs in today’s world? The answer is Yes. Homify throws some light on few of these retro designs that you might consider while making a house for yourself or your parents.
Colourful, bright and vibrant, this room comes with a lot of elements that induce warmth and togetherness in the area. An outdated TV set, an old tape recorder and a traditional sofa rug deepens the retro effect of this area. What is worth mentioning is that, no bookshelf or wooden cabinet is used to display the collectibles. Instead, hand crafted and self made wooden furniture sprawls across the entire area. The purple ottomans along with the purple cushions and dark coloured walls are in perfect contrast with the decorated wooden flooring.
This peculiar design uses vintage furniture and pale wooden shades with a contemporary twist. For instance, the classic Bucket chairs give a modern touch by the use of contrasting colours and sleek legs. These colours were the cult fashion those days, which has been very nicely created here . What adds to the sheer beauty is the beautiful placement of TV that imparts an elegant and sophisticated look! The low rise centre table and the rug add a personalized touch which makes the area apt for spending some quality time with friends and family.
Not exactly retro, this living room is actually a modern take on retro furnishings and design. The retro coffee table, posters and the beige couch remind you of your parent’s home. The main effect is created by the space and width of this area that makes you believe that space is still not a problem for a chosen few. The huge wooden bench is crafted in a peculiar pattern of the 60’s and exudes a remarkable effect.
This retro look is inspired by the yesteryear popular music band, The Beatles. This band might have expired, but its music is still fresh in our minds and souls. This is a perfect design for your dad if he is an ardent Beatle fan. Along with the perky couch, all the elements of this room are in perfect harmony with each other. The cozy book shelf and the delicate corner placement of guitar make this an ideal design for any music lover. And what’s better than having your gurus sharing the same couch with you!
This bedroom is again inspired by the bohemian themes of the marvelous 60’s. It brings to light the Eastman black and white era that was enjoyed and cherished by our parents. Framing family portraits and wedding pictures of your parents in the similar patterns will create a magical nostalgic effect. A zing of colour is imparted by the puffed headboard that strikes a beautiful note with the interiors.
This area makes us remember the popular TV series, the 70’s show. Similar vibe, similar furniture and the same décor, this design is an exact recreation of those bygone eras. Even the smallest elements are in perfect harmony with each other. A bright contrast is created by the red and green couches that sit in the wide spread living room. A sleek centre table rests boldly on the contrasting carpet. This room is designed for those big late night parties and fun moments with friends. It brings back a lot of memories and can therefore be an ideal source of inspiration.
Inspired by this lounge room and looking for more ideas? Needn't worry, here's an ideabook that will guide you the best : Lavish lounge rooms
This terrace design has everything retro about it. The very stance of this place exudes a familiar and personal vibe. The beautiful planters along with the rustic wooden bench create a sense of togetherness and warmth. The quaint placement of old-school and vividly patterned cushions absolutely steal the deal.
Designed by Tactile wonderland from London, this room is loaded with memories and nostalgia. The subtle wallpaper and the beautiful stone and wood combination is sure to take you to the 60’s time when fancy furniture was not part of any house. The pale couch and traditionally exposed wooden shelves bring everything into the right frame of mind.