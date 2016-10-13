8 Color Inspirations for Bathrooms

The charm and elegance of a house is somewhat determined by its bathrooms. You really will not like to leave a bad impression on your guests with a cluttered washroom.
Colors play a greater role in defining the charm of a place and going right with the shades can accomplish the purpose. You can use both warm and cold shades to maintain the harmony of a washroom.
Believe us half of the problem is solved the moment you chose to go for some great colors. Explaining the same, we have enlisted 8 great ways to infuse different colors in your washroom:
It’s a very simple and subtle setting, but the red check in a vertical arrangement molds the entire space in grace. Directly complementing the red marbled floor, these red checks hold green and white horizontal bar in between. The fusion of red and green truly becomes an inspiration for the homeowners who want to give a simple yet neat twist to their washrooms.
When it comes to modernizing a space or wardrobe, monochromes are always the first choice. Designers of this washroom redefined the same. It’s just the back and white shades that run this extraordinary washroom. Horizontal stripes of white and black cover the entire wall, leaving the floor in black and ceiling white. No matter how ignorant you are, there is always a room for luxury in this space.
Green is known to have soothing effects for the vision. The owner of the house must have wanted something relaxing yet charming. Look at this washroom and you will realize that the whole space is soaked in parrot green and white. Two shades green is infused to bring the visual illusion and this washroom is no less than a dream design.
Roses are so difficult to hate! Yes, we all love them, so, why not bring them to the washroom. The designer here exhibits his love for colors and flowers in one go. The wall around the mirror is filled with rosy patterns, while the rest of the space is left in white. We could not have thought of a better application of rose prints than this.
It’s just a little corner of the house, but the elegance is subtly defined by the lights falling on the tilted oval mirror. There can’t be a simpler setting of elegance than this.
Yellow is the color of positive energy sparkling out of every sunrise. The idea behind this washroom would have been something like that only. Three colors rule this washroom: yellow, purple, and white. The entire floor of this washroom is soaked in yellow, making its way towards the wall in the form of two vertical stripes. Whereas the purple door gives it a modern twist.
It’s not actually a washroom, but a wash basin is placed just behind the dining area, complementing the other settings of the house. Even the upper cover of the washing sink is painted in orange, which is the ruling color of this place.
The colors remain nude in this washroom and this is the beauty of the place. The wall decors and lights play the rest of the game in this space. Contrasting the wall colors hangs some vibrant pictures and to highlight it there are pendant and ceiling lights all over the place.
If you are thinking of renovating your washroom, take inspiration from these washroom decors and follow some more ideas here.