​Modern kid’s room design with lots of playful features

Perfect for your little princess, this room is highly accessorized with fairy tale theme accents that certainly create a dreaming atmosphere in the room. The theme based wallpaper is totally complemented with side walls in subtle pink that in turn highlights the wallpaper. A sleek bed rests over a pink carpet that blends in well with the rest of the interiors. A cozy vanity and side tables, further accentuate the look. The chandelier is another glorious feature of the room that surely makes your daughter feel extra special.

