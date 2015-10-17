​Modern kid’s room design with lots of playful features

A child is a natural atom bomb of energy. He rarely gets tired and needs constant dosage of bright colours, funky designs and eclectic patterns to satiate his undying hunger. The pale pink for girls and blue for boys have now been replaced by bright fusion of colours that are enticing and energizing at the same time. Designing a child’s room is often related to his/her personality and traits. Let us take you over few designs that will inspire you to redecorate your child’s room in these particular styles.
Highly interactive and beautiful, this bedroom speaks volumes about your precious girl child. What holds our immovable attention is the smart usage of bright hues that make this place nothing less than a paradise. An organized shelf with vividly coloured drawers brings a sense of discipline in the room. It not only urges your girl to maintain neatness, but the exposed shelves also provide an easy display of her esteemed collection of stuff toys and Barbie dolls. Numerous wallpapers are used to decorate this single room in the most stylish manner.
This room has precisely collected everything related to a child’s growth under one roof. Perfect for homeschooled kids, this bedroom combines the studious school activities with fun filled play area. The easy breezy blend of vividness aids in a child’s development and always maintains a playful environment in the room. Perky curtains, neon chairs and artistically designed carpet make this room a comfortable spot for curing and nurturing your child. He gets ample space to draw his creativity on the wall board along with enjoying a good time at the jungle gym.
Perfect for your little princess, this room is highly accessorized with fairy tale theme accents that certainly create a dreaming atmosphere in the room. The theme based wallpaper is totally complemented with side walls in subtle pink that in turn highlights the wallpaper. A sleek bed rests over a pink carpet that blends in well with the rest of the interiors. A cozy vanity and side tables, further accentuate the look. The chandelier is another glorious feature of the room that surely makes your daughter feel extra special.
Is your boy crazy for cars and races? This is an elegant modern design that highlights the use of cars and colours to make an ideal place of repose for your younger one. A splendid wallpaper with beautiful fusion of colours imbues a 3D effect in the room. The themed bed and the carpet strike the perfect chord together with an easy blend of colours and designs. A subtle wooden cabinet and marble flooring further adds to the elegance and charm of the area.
This engaging bedroom is designed to bring the exteriors inside. It has the same brightness and charm as of a natural surrounding pertaining to the plethora of colours that create a perfect look and precisely brings the nature inside. The vivid curtains, delightful carpet and the green wallpaper are all in perfect harmony with each other thus, creating a seamless effect. Not to forget the beautiful ceiling that gives an illusion of a wide and open sky.
Designed by Victoria plasencia interiorismo, interior designers from Mexico, this bedroom is stuffed with many playful accents and is an ideal place to keep all your kids together. Perfect for both girls and boys, this room breathes of gender neutrality and has a cozy warmth that urges all your kids to stay close with love and togetherness. The pink curtains, striped carpet and colourful bed linen are presented like a perfect match made in kid’s heaven.
A wide myriad of bright and joyful colours bring life to this children’s room. With main utilization of the vertical space, this designer has left enough ground area for the child to walk, run and play in an open and uncongested environment. The bed is again formed inside a sports car and along with the bright curtains, ceiling and carpet will surely add to your child’s imagination.
An industrial theme is essential to keep your child organized and disciplined from a very early age. The inclusion of smart and bright colours makes this a less demanding job for parents as your child starts noticing the beauty of the place and helps to keep it neat and tidy. This bedroom is perfect for a girl child who loves to dress up for her friend’s birthday party and loves to place all her souvenirs in perfect order.