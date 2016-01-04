​Eco-friendly ideas for your new home

Install ample glass windows in your home. This not only adds to the overall look but also allows heat from the sun to keep your house warm from the inside as well. This reduces the need of room heaters and thermostats which further helps to reduce power. This can be further intensified by laying glass windows exactly in the direction of the sun. Before designing your new house, you should do extensive research on sun’s movement and the location at every hour of the day. Building a house in this fashion will surely keep it warm and airy.

These are few ways to promote sustainability and environment friendly habits. Therefore, everyone should fulfill their part by at least switching off the fans and lights when not in use.