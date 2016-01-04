​Eco-friendly ideas for your new home

Sustainability, eco-friendly and environment friendly have been the terms lately associated with home ideas and designs. This is a simple way that helps to keep environment less polluted and healthy. The use and reuse of renewable sources of energy is propagated by this study that tries to eliminate the use of non renewable resources like water, coal, electricity etc. With this ideabook, homify brings you a list of 8 Eco-friendly ideas to decorate your new home.
As we all know, water is a natural resource that is slowly reaching the extinction mark, it is our duty to build sources and ways to use and reuse water. Minimum wastage of water is the basic guideline which can be achieved only if we start collecting rainwater too. The rainwater generally runs down the drain. Therefore, by creating wells and ponds you can store rain water and further use it for washing, gardening and other routine jobs in the home.
Solar panels are an easy and inexpensive way to save power and electricity. Mounting them on the top of your roofs will try to harness maximum energy from the harsh sun rays which might supply you hot water without the use of geysers and water heaters. In India, the whole operations of an airport in Cochin are carried solely on solar power. After this fun fact, we hope running a residential property will not be a big deal.
A home should be designed in such a fashion that it allows maximum inflow of natural light. This light eliminates the need of artificial light which eventually saves power and electricity. In underdeveloped and developing nations where electricity has still not reached every household, we must do our share in saving electricity for the poor and the needy.
Why use power when you have an easy and inexpensive layout? Use of fireplaces helps to generate heat and guarantees to make the whole place warm and cozy. This totally eradicates the need of heaters that consume a lot of power. However, even this activity should be done in a controlled way as it might create pollution and disturb the overall ecological balance.
This wallpaper is extremely beautiful and natural at the same time. It is crafted out of Bamboo that has been widely used in furniture and décor because of its fast growing capacity. This design eradicates the use of paper which further helps the trees to grow and maintain the beauty of the environment.
These cushions or pillow cases are not woven out of cloth or a high end fabric. It is instead made out of rugs that have been sitting in your garage for a long time. This is another energy saving idea as it minimizes waste and renders a beautiful appeal to the room.
Planting more trees is doing your part in making a complete eco friendly environment. Like they say, charity beings at home. Why not start planting saplings and trees right in your front yard and backyard first? This will slowly but surely make a difference. Designed by Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Architetura, architects in Brazil, this is a beautiful glass house decorated by planters on the outside.
Give a rustic feel to your home by using the unwanted and reclaimed timber that had been a part of your garage for long. Make efficient designs for coffee tables, patio stands, etc. with this material and thus help in saving wood and trees. You can also paint the wood in your favourite colour to make it an essential part of the home décor.
Install ample glass windows in your home. This not only adds to the overall look but also allows heat from the sun to keep your house warm from the inside as well. This reduces the need of room heaters and thermostats which further helps to reduce power. This can be further intensified by laying glass windows exactly in the direction of the sun. Before designing your new house, you should do extensive research on sun’s movement and the location at every hour of the day. Building a house in this fashion will surely keep it warm and airy.
These are few ways to promote sustainability and environment friendly habits. Therefore, everyone should fulfill their part by at least switching off the fans and lights when not in use.