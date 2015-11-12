9 dazzling wallpaper designs for a feature wall

Wallpapers are a convenient and an inexpensive way to decorate and embellish your room with colours and patterns of your choice. They instantly imbue a sparking effect in the room which takes the overall appeal of the area to a totally new level. With this ideabook, homify presents to you some of the best wallpapers that have impressed us tremendously with their beauty and charm. Walk through these unique and embellished wallpaper designs and get inspired!
This wallpaper is an absolute stunner. Perfect for newlyweds and romantic couples, this masterpiece comes with a huge rose radiating its charm and elegance in a loud way that surely brings “Love is in the air” phrase to life. The black base and subtle bedroom furniture help to keep this wallpaper as the main hero of the room. Inspired by this design and looking for more such wallpaper designs? Here's the perfect ideabook for you : 6 new & inspiring wallpaper designs
This wallpaper comes with a minimalist effect that not only brighten the room, but surely creates a highly soothing and a stress free environment. The subtle use of blue and orange over white portrays a beautiful and rare combination. This wallpaper exudes a lovely, closely knit family theme attributing to the petite couple which makes it apt for use in both kid’s and adult’s bedroom.
Just like a ‘A man is known by his shoes’, a modern and outgoing woman is known by her pumps. This sassy and chic wallpaper is ideal for any female who is crazy about shoes and accessories. It proves to be a perfect addition to a living room and a dressing room. This fantastic wallpaper was invented when a female decided to picture all the footwear bought by her in the entire lifetime and the outcome, as you may agree, was indeed magnificently beautiful.
All you animal lovers, this is one wallpaper that will absolutely blow your minds. If you want to live amongst the vividly coloured flowers, beautiful butterflies and majestic stance of a tiger, then you have made the right choice. A serene view is created with colourful sofa sets, bright cushions and the rug. You cannot ask for more in these interiors that are made of wide wooden beams, laminated flooring and rustic chairs that perfectly give an illusion of a tropical rain forest cabin.
This stylish and ingenious wallpaper has been specifically customized according to the client’s actual location on google maps. It has been perfectly colour coordinated to match the rest of the décor. This wallpaper exemplifies that there is absolutely no end to your creativity and thinking ability. It creates a beautiful tropical effect with the white couch and white planter that collectively make this place a perfect treat to the eyes.
‘Higher and Higher’, this wallpaper design is apt for both children and teenagers. With a unified industrial warehouse look, this room has been set up and designed as per the wallpaper. If your child aspires to be a pilot, then there could not be a better choice than this highly majestic and mesmerizing wallpaper. Spanning all across the feature wall, this stupendous wallpaper is well complemented with a rustic bed, metal chair and an alarm clock that gives the impression of a highly dedicated and focused individual.
Fooled by the visual effects? Let us tell you this is not a country side wall, but beautifully designed wallpaper that creates the similar effect as the wall. If you are an avid country style lover and could not afford to redesign your existing house, then this wallpaper is your best choice. Install it on the wall of your choice to create a splendid stone wall illusion that will undoubtedly leave your friends puzzled and envious of the whole décor.
No, it is not a postcard. Although, it surely seems like one as it gives a complete illusion of a postcard sent by a distant friend residing amidst The Alps or Himalayas, but it is actually a wallpaper that brings nature right in your living room. This wallpaper instantly brightens the entire room and is perfect for a nature lover or a garden enthusiast. Along with the green carpet and the green lamp shade you surely create the effect of artificial grass and trees.
We know it does not come in the ‘dazzling ‘category, but surely will be the most priced addition to your room. Designed by Identity Papers, this wallpaper is a modern and unique take on pictures and photo frames, which have become quite monotonous in our home decors. By installing this wallpaper you relive all your past memories which make it an apt inclusion for both kids and adult’s bedroom.