9 dazzling wallpaper designs for a feature wall

‘Higher and Higher’, this wallpaper design is apt for both children and teenagers. With a unified industrial warehouse look, this room has been set up and designed as per the wallpaper. If your child aspires to be a pilot, then there could not be a better choice than this highly majestic and mesmerizing wallpaper. Spanning all across the feature wall, this stupendous wallpaper is well complemented with a rustic bed, metal chair and an alarm clock that gives the impression of a highly dedicated and focused individual.